After an impressive victory in the first T20I, India gear up for the second match of the series against Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum. The weather in the city, however, hasn't been the most conducive to cricket over the last few days. On the eve of the contest, pictures of the ground with water in the outfield surfaced. Even on the day of the match, the city is likely to witness rain. Whether the conditions will result in a washout or not, isn't yet clear.

As per Accuweather, rain is likely to play a part in the match, meaning it could be a stop-start contest. During the days, the chance of rain stands at 55%, with the cloud cover being 25%.

During the night, the chance of rain would reduce to 11%, with the cloud cover being 16%. While a complete washout might not take place, unless the outfield conditions remain damp, a reduced contest is a real possibility.

When it comes to the pitch at the venue, the average first innings score in the last 10 matches at the Greenfield International Stadium is 148. Bowling first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 67 percent of the matches.

When it comes to the head-to-head contest between the two sides, India and Australia have competed against each other on 27 occasions in T20s. While India have won 16 matches, Australia have emerged victorious in 10 encounters. One match yielded no result.

The last five T20I matches have seen India win three times and Australia on two occasions. The highest score in these five encounters is 211 by Australia whereas the lowest has been 90 also by Australia.