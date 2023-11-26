India take on Australia in the hopes of going 2-0 in a five match T20I series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The hosts took a 1-0 after beating Australia by two wickets in Visakhapatnam, despite an off day for the bowlers. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal also fired with the bat as India chased down 209 with a ball to spare. The pitch and conditions on Sunday will not be massively different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively.

However, rain is likely to interrupt the proceedings in Thiruvananthapuram. On the eve of the contest, pictures of the ground with water in the outfield surfaced.

Even on the day of the match, the city is likely to witness rain. Whether the conditions will result in a washout or not, isn't yet clear.

When will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 26.

Where will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match for free?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)