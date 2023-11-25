India will square off against Australia in the second fixture of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, November 26. Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala will host this clash, scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. The opening match of the series lived up to its billing, with both teams breaching the 200-run mark in an exquisite display of power-hitting. Put in to bat first, Australia posted a big total of 208/3 courtesy of Josh Inglis' scintillating 50-ball 110 knock. Smith, opening the innings for his team, too scored an attacking half-century.

Chasing the total, India got off to a rocky start as Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out without facing a ball following a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal too got dismissed cheaply and India were down to 22/2.

Thereafter, Ishan Kishan & captain Suryakumar Yadav registered their respective fifties to get their team closer to a win. Amidst a flurry of wickets in the death overs, India prevailed to record a narrow two-wicket win.

IND vs AUS fantasy XI second T20I

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Josh Inglis

Batters: Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Ravi Bishnoi

It's a 6:5 combination with more Indian players in our fantasy XI.

Ishan Kishan and Josh Inglis will be our two players from the available wicket-keepers.

While Josh Inglis played a breathtaking knock in the first match and registered the joint-fastest century by an Australian in T20Is, Ishan Kishan's quality knock of 39-ball 58 helped India get over the line.

Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the picks from the batters' roster.

Following a decent outing in the recently concluded World Cup, Smith showed no signs of slowing down en route to his half-century in the previous encounter.

Even though India's opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't click in the last game, expect them to come out all guns blazing this time out and get their side off to a flyer.

Suryakumar Yadav returned to form in his favourite format of the game, scoring a match-winning 80 off 42 balls.

Glenn Maxwell will be the sole all-rounder. The 35-year-old has accounted for 2,159 runs and 39 wickets in 98 T20Is.

Arshdeep Singh, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott and Ravi Bishnoi will be our quartet of bowlers. Arshdeep went wicketless in the first match but one can expect him to bounce back with success in the powerplay phase.

Sean Abbott and Ravi Bishnoi, though expensive, picked one wicket apiece. Adam Zampa, who is Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20Is against India (14 wickets in 12 matches), is set to be back in the playing XI.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian skipper for this series is a no-brainer pick for captaincy. Having led his side to a terrific win, he will look to continue the momentum in the next match. His strike rate of 173.37 is among the best in the history of T20 internationals.

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell will make a return to the starting XI after being rested in the last match. The all-rounder can yield valuable points from both batting and bowling, making him a smart choice for vice-captaincy.