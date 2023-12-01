Australia will square off with India in the fourth T20I of the Australia tour of India, 5 T20I Series 2023, on Friday, December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, India. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST. The Australian cricket team will come into the match with reinforcements following the departure of the third T20I hero Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa. The team led by Matthew Wade will have the winning momentum on its side as they look to level the series.

Here is Australia's predicted XI for the fourth T20I:

Openers: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie

Following his exploits for Australia in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, Travis Head was included in the playing XI for the third T20I. The left-handed batter scored a quick 18-ball 35. Despite not converting it into a substantial innings, his aggressive start provided a solid foundation for the other batters to capitalise on. Australia will be counting on Travis Head to replicate his World Cup form and guide the team to a series-levelling win.

Following the departure of veteran Steve Smith, Aaron Hardie was promoted to the opening slot for the third T20I. Despite the right-handed batter scoring only 16 runs in Guwahati, Australia will bank on the big-hitting prowess of the Western Australian cricketer in the upcoming match at Raipur. Aaron Hardie emerged as the top-scorer in the Big Bash League 2022/23, scoring 460 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 141.10.

Middle order: Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott

Following his explosive innings of 50-ball 110 in the first T20I, Josh Inglis has failed to reproduce the same level of performance in the next two matches, scoring only two and 10. However, the right-handed batter remains a potent threat in the upcoming match and will aim to deliver a strong performance to keep Australia competitive in the series.

Tim David has not lived up to his reputation as a big hitter in the series thus far. He was dismissed for a golden duck by Ravi Bishnoi in the third T20I. Despite this, he is set to retain his place in the playing XI for the Raipur encounter. Australia will expect the right-handed batter to find form during the critical phase of the series.

Matthew Wade, batting lower down the order, has managed to conjure crucial knocks for Australia in the series. In the second T20I, he scored an unbeaten 23-ball 42, steering Australia close to the winning target. The captain further showcased his batting prowess by forming a crucial partnership with Glenn Maxwell, guiding the team to victory in the third T20I.

In the absence of Glenn Maxwell, who was released ahead of the fourth T20I, Australia are likely to include Ben McDermott in the playing XI for the Raipur encounter. The son of former Australian pacer Craig McDermott, Ben has scored 269 runs in 23 matches representing his country.

All-rounders: Chris Green

Off-spinner Chris Green is likely to step in for the struggling Tanveer Sangha in the playing XI for the fourth T20I. A bowling all-rounder, Green has bagged 159 wickets in 190 T20 matches. The right-handed batter has also scored 1168 runs in the same number of matches.

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Ben Dwarshuis

Nathan Ellis is Australia's leading wicket-taker in the series with three scalps in as many matches so far. The right-arm pacer has played a pivotal role in limiting the Indian batters during the middle overs.

The Australian pace duo of Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson successfully curtailed the aggression of the Indian batters in the third T20I, securing a wicket each in the process. Australia will expect the speedsters to replicate the performance in the fourth T20I.

Speedster Ben Dwarshuis is also likely to start in the playing XI following the departure of pacer Sean Abbott. The right-arm bowler, who made his T20I debut against Pakistan in 2022, has bagged 132 wickets in 110 T20s.

Australia's Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Chris Green, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Ben Dwarshuis