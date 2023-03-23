Indian cricket team legend Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with skipper Rohit Sharma missing the first ODI encounter against Australia due to “family commitments” and said that such reasons have no place on the year of the ODI World Cup. Hardik Pandya led the team in Rohit's absence and the hosts were able to clinch the victory thanks to a solid knock from KL Rahul. However, Rohit's return to the side was not enough for them to clinch the series as the visitors won the next two matches. Gavaskar was not happy with the decision taken by Rohit and said that the team needs a “continuity in leadership”.

“I think he needs to play every game. You can't have a captain who is there for one match and not there for the rest. It is so important. It can happen to any other player. I know it was a family commitment, so he had to be there. That's understandable,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“When it comes to the World Cup, you can't have a family commitment; it's as simple as that. Maybe before that, finish everything that you have unless it's an emergency. Emergency is something completely different.”

“You need continuity in leadership. There's a feeling that you have got everybody with you, otherwise there are two leaders. Then there are two leaders that the team is looking at,” Gavaskar added.

Australian spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar turned the match to hand India their first one-day international series defeat at home since 2019 in a thrilling third and final match in Chennai on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Agar removed in-form Virat Kohli (54) and the world's top-rated Twenty20 batter Suryakumar Yadav for his third consecutive golden duck with the first two balls of the 36th over to leave the hosts reeling at 185-6 with a target of 270 to win.

The visitors won the match by 21 runs after bowling out the hosts for 248 in the last over.

(With AFP inputs)