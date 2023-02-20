Whenever the name KL Rahul is brought up on social media, the discussion can't be completed without mentioning Venkatesh Prasad. The former India pacer has unarguably been Rahul's staunchest critic in recent times, questioning his place in the Indian team despite repeated failures. Having repeatedly questioned the backing Rahul continues to receive from the Indian team management, Prasad has now blasted the 'overseas Test record' perception that some seem to have of the opening batter.

Prasad, in a series of tweets, questioned those backing India's persistence with Rahul owing to a great 'overseas Test record'. The retired pacer, instead, highlighted that the Karnataka batter only has an overseas Test average of 30 in 56 innings.

"There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that's why averaging 30. Let's look at a few others," Prasa tweeted with a graphic highlighting Rahul's overseason record.

There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that's why averaging 30. Let's look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

The former India pacer also shared the statistics of the likes of other opening batters -- Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane -- suggesting their statistiscs remain better than Rahul's.

"Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100's. Though he too hasn't been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record.

"Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100's & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season

Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100's & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season pic.twitter.com/EJOsZEbOCP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

"Shubhman Gill has had a brief international career and in 14 overseas innings averages 37, with his 91 at Gabba amongst the best overseas 4th innings and has been in outstanding form .

"And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had obe of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped ...," Venkatesh wrote in multiple tweets.

And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had obe of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped … pic.twitter.com/2Uj5YZe9Cr — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Prasad also feels that Rahul has the best chance of returning to form in the Indore Test. If he doesn't do that, he should go an play county cricket.

"But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side," he concluded.

But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Rahul has been retained in the Indian squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia but no longer enjoys the tag of a 'vice-captain'.

