It isn't often that Australia spinners find themselves in the spotlight. However, on the tour of India, the likes of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann have found plenty of success, with Murphy particularly getting the better of batting icon Virat Kohli on multiple occasions. As a matter of fact, Murphy has dismissed kohli a total of three times already this season and is looking to extend his success to the 4th Test where the two teams will square-off, starting March 09.

In a chat on Perth Now, Murphy opened up on the success he has enjoyed against Virat Kohli. The young spinner admitted that seeing Kohli come out to bat for the first time, made him extremely excited.

"It's been awesome, when I look back to Nagpur when Kohli walked out to bat I was sort of at the top of my mark thinking 'this is as good as it gets' getting to bowl to a guy like that. To be able to have that for the first three Tests has been awesome, a really enjoyable battle and no different to bowling to a lot of their guys when they stand there it is daunting at times."

In three matches so far, Murphy has claimed a whopping 11 wickets for Australia at an average of 23.25, including a 5-wicket haul.

"It is always nice when plans come off, Nagpur wasn't an ideal dismissal but you take what you can get so to have a couple of times the last few games has been really nice and validation that what we are thinking works," he said.

"To have this taste so early it will drive me to get better and want it even more when hopefully it next does come. It's been pretty surreal, coming over here and not really sure what to expect with opportunities and that. To play the first three Tests and be part of a winning side last Test was awesome, it's been a great tour and something I'm going to look back on for a long time and be really proud of," the 22-year-old further said.

With the 4th Test against India unlikely to be played on a 'rank-turner', it would be interesting to see is Australia continue to pick three spinners in the team.

