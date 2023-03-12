Virat Kohli reached his first Test half-century since January 2022 during Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Saturday, Kohli hit an unbeaten 59 after Shubman Gill had scored his second Test ton to take India to 289/3 at stumps against Australia. However, Kohli had a nervy start to his innings as he got off the mark on the 12th ball, with Nathan Lyon putting constant pressure on him from one end.

Both Kohli and Lyon have had plenty of battles over the years on the field. While the Australian spinner made life difficult for Kohli in the first three games, the former India skipper negated Lyon efficiently on Day 3.

During the 81st over of the Indian innings, Kohli and Lyon were involved in a funny interaction.

Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker's end, came down the pitch, Lyon turned towards him and appeared to say something in his face.

However, both eventually shared a laugh while speaking to each. The conversation was caught on the stump mic.

On Day 3, Gill stood out with his 128 -- the opener's second Test ton -- as he built key partnerships including a 113-run stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 42.

The 23-year-old Gill, who replaced a struggling KL Rahul in the third Test, hit 12 fours and one big six in a good show of batting to surpass his previous Test best of 110.

He finally fell lbw to Lyon's off spin in the final session before Kohli took charge along with the left-handed Ravindra Jadeja, on 16, to see off the day's play.

(With AFP Inputs)

