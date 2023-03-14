Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli finally got the Test hundred monkey off his back, scoring a triple-digit score for India in the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test. Though the gamed ended in a draw, Kohli's impressive 186-run knock gave the Indian team and its fans a sense of fulfilment. After the conclusion of the match, Kohli came up with a brilliant gesture for Australian batter Usman Khawaja, who also scored a century in the match, as well as wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey.

In a video shared by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram, Kohli was seen gifting a shirt of his each to Khawaja and Carey. The gesture truly won the hearts of fans. Here's the video:

Kohli endured a painful wait of more than three years to notch his Test century number 28, the knock helping India finish with 571 in reply to Australia's 480 in the drawn fourth and final game.

"The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me," Kohli told the official broadcasters after being adjudged Player of the Match.

"I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field," Kohli, who now has 75 international centuries, said.

"I think in Test cricket I wasn't able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for awhile now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. I felt like I was batting really well from the first innings in Nagpur." Kohli admitted he was not in his own in the Test format so he had to apply himself harder. Kohli faced 364 balls in his knock of 186 and scored only 60 runs in boundaries.

With PTI inputs

