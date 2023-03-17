Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad was extremely critical of KL Rahul when the batsmen failed to perform in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Prasad took to social media on Friday to shower praises on Rahul after he guided India to victory with a solid 75-run knock in the first ODI encounter. “Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India. #INDvAUS,” he tweeted. The tweet quickly went viral on Twitter and cricket fans did not miss the opportunity to come up hilarious comments and memes about the change in Prasad's stance.

Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.

Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tCs74rBiLP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 17, 2023

Rahul starred for India with his unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 91 deliveries while Jadeja slammed crucial 45* runs. For Australia Mitchell Starc bagged three while Marcus Stoinis scalped two wickets.

Defending a small total of 189, Australia got off to a terrific start and gave India an early blow in the second over of the game. Marcus Stoinis drew first blood as he dismissed Ishan Kishan for 3 runs. Star batter Virat Kohli then came out to bat. Mitchell Starc delivered a fine over throwing deliveries around 145kph and gave India back-to-back two big blows.

Starc dismissed Kohli for 4 runs while right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav for a Golden Duck. At the time of the powerplay, India's score read 20/3.

On Starc's hat-trick ball, new batter KL Rahul drove it pristinely through covers for a boundary. Indian batters struggled to score runs against Australia's world-class pace attack.

Starc in red-hot form gave Men in Blue another blow as he sent opener Shubman Gill packing for 20, leaving India reeling 39/4.

Gill's wicket invited the captain Hardik Pandya to the crease who opened his account with a deep backward boundary.

Sean Abbott delivered a terrific over as he did not let the India duo of Rahul and Pandya score big and conceded just two runs in the 12th over of the game.

The India duo rotated the strike brilliantly and gathered runs while playing boundary shots at regular intervals, easing some pressure from the team. After 15 over, India's score read 64/4.

Easing some pressure from the team Pandya and Rahul slammed Australian bowlers for boundaries. Stoinis gave struggling India another blow as he removed Pandya for 25, leaving Men in Blue reeling at 83/5 in 19.2 overs.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja then came out to bat. The duo of Jadeja and Rahul slammed Australian bowlers all around the ground while piling singles.

Rahul displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his 13th ODI half-century in 73 balls in the 35th over of the game. The Indian pair hammered Adam Zampa for 17 runs with the help of one four and a maximum.

The duo kept taking singles and brought up their 100-run partnership stand in 120 deliveries. Jadeja then slammed Starc for two boundaries and guided his team home with a 5-wicket victory over Australia.

(With ANI inputs)