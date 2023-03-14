The 'Naatu Naatu' fever gripped the whole of India as the RRR number won the Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. SS Rajamouli's movie became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. As entire India celebrated the movie's accomplishment, even the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was buzzing with its echoes. Sunil Gavaskar, legendary Indian cricketer who is doing commentary in the series, was seen doing the 'Naatu Naatu' dance step ahead of the start of play on Day 5.

Even in the video below, Gavaskar can be seen doing the 'Naatu Naatu' step from the time 0:26:

In the category, the Telugu song was nominated alongside 'Applause' from "Tell It Like a Woman", 'Hold My Hand' from "Top Gun: Maverick", 'Lift Me Up' from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and 'This Is a Life' from "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster "Naatu Naatu", composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

"RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

"Naatu Naatu" celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime.

"Jai Ho" from the 2008 British film "Slumdog Millionaire", directed by Danny Boyle, was the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Original Song categories. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.

"Naatu Naatu" was shot in the lawns of the Presidential Palace of Kyiv in Ukraine. Rajamouli recently revealed in an interview that choreographer Prem Rakshith came up with over "100 variations" of the hook step for the song.

"Naatu Naatu" singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava also performed the song at the Oscars ceremony.

