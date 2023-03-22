Steve Smith was left embarrassed after a horrible review that forced Virat Kohli and even his teammate Marnus Labuschagne to laugh out loud during the third ODI encounter between India and Australia in Chennai on Wednesday. During the 10th over of the innings, Kohli chased a delivery from Sean Abbott outside the off-stump and most Australia fielders were convinced that he edged it to the keeper. Smith went for the review but the replays should that the ball was nowhere close to the bat and the third umpire did not even bother to check the ultra-edge. Smith was visibly sheepish after the replay was shown and Kohli could not help but laugh at Smith's decision to take the review.

A fine opening spell by Hardik Pandya and a probing effort by Kuldeep Yadav put a tight leash around Australian batters before its tail wagged considerably to take the visitors to a fighting 269 all out.

While Pandya (3/44 in 8 overs) shaved off the top half, Kuldeep's (3/56 in 10 overs) rhythm and guile on a helpful Chennai track was the biggest takeaway as the latter's delivery to remove Alex Carey was the ball of the series.

It was a classical left-arm wrist spinner's leg-break that beat the southpaw all ends up and Kuldeep's ecstacy was there to be seen.

The difference between bat and ball was about of a sandpaper.

May be That's why #SteveSmith missed it. #INDvAUS #Kohli pic.twitter.com/Tai7qmAJAH

India were in control after pegging Australia back at 138 for 5 but a 58-run stand between Carey and Marcus Stoinis for the sixth wicket and 42 for the eighth wicket between Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) took them close to 250 while Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa added 22 precious runs for the final wicket.

What looked like a good toss to win for Australia after Mitchell Marsh (47 off 47 balls) and Travis Head (33 off 31 balls) put on 68 for the opening stand didn't seem so as Pandya bowled three different deliveries in his first three overs to completely seize the momentum in favour of the hosts.

(With PTI inputs)