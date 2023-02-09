Ravindra Jadeja drew attention not only for demolishing Australia with his fifer on the opening day of the first Test but also for applying something on his spinning finger, triggering a debate on what it was. A video made way to social media, showing Jadeja receiving something from his teammate Mohammed Siraj and then applying and rubbing that on his left index finger, something that had Australian media and a former player interested. When a fan shared the footage with former Australia captain Tim Paine, he replied, "interesting".

Interesting — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) February 9, 2023

However, a BCCI source told PTI that it was an "ointment for pain relief for the sore finger".

David Warner and Steve Smith, who are part of the visiting side, served bans for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 in South Africa.

There seemed to be a controversy arising over a video where Jadeja appears to be taking something from Mohammed Siraj and applying the substance on his finger. Australian media outlet foxsports.com.au did a report and posted a tweet on the same with the caption: "Interesting. A debate has erupted after vision of a questionable moment was spotted during the first innings of the first Test between Australia and India."

Sponsored by Vuukle



Vaughan tweeted the report and wrote: "What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this #INDvsAUS"

What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this … #INDvsAUS https://t.co/NBPCjFmq3w — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2023

Featured Video Of The Day

Prime Volleyball League Players Speak To NDTV