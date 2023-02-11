Ravindra Jadeja was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and was also awarded a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for applying a soothing cream on his index finger without informing the on-field umpires. The incident took place during Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Australia when the camera showed that Jadeja took a substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm and rubbed it onto the index finger of his left hand. While a lot of controversy took place over the incident, ICC made it completely clear that the cream was used for completely medical reasons.

“Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game,” the ICC said on its official website.

JUST IN: India star handed penalty for ICC Code of Conduct charge during first Test against Australia!#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | Details — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2023

"India team management had explained that the finger spinner was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand. This was done without asking for permission from the on-field umpires," the statement added.

“In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition,” the website further stated.

The statement from ICC debunked the theories put forward by former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Tim Paine who alleged that the cream can be associated to tampering with the condition of the match ball. However, there were a number of experts and former cricketers who came out in support of the Indian cricket team all-rounder and explained that it was just a soothing medicine.