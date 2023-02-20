India opening batter KL Rahul's horror form with the bat continued in the second Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he failed to register big scores in both the innings. In the first innings, Rahul was dismissed on 17, while he could only manage a solitary run in the second innings. India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday after beating Australia in the second Test by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who has been critical of Rahul of late, has clarified that he doesn't have "personal issues" with the batter.

"A few people thinking I have something personal against KL Rahul. In fact, it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence. For him to earn his place back in Test cricket, now that the domestic season has ended, cont," Venkatesh posted a series of tweets.

Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playiing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL? — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

Prasad suggested that in order to regain his lost mojo, Rahul needs to play county cricket in England. He also urged the 30-year-old to skip the Indian Premier League 2023 edition, if possible.

"Rahul needs to play County cricket in England, score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?" he added.

Notably, Prasad had earlier suggested that Rahul's inclusion in the team "shakes belief in justice" and also reflects "lack of batting talent" in India.

Following another disappointing show with the bat, Rahul's participation in the third Test remains a mystery.

The third Test, which was initially scheduled to be held in Dharamshala, will now be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1-5.

