The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia hasn't even begun, and accusations of the Nagpur pitch, where the first Test is to take place, being ‘doctored' have been made. Some Australian journalists and former cricketers feel India are preparing the pitch differently in different segments. When India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about this in the press conference on Wednesday, he gave the most perfect response. Rohit, speaking to journalists in Nagpur on the eve of the first Test, said that the focus needs to be on the match and not the pitch.

“Just focus on cricket and not the pitch. After all the 22 guys out there are all quality players,” Rohit said in response to the question.

Speaking of the pitch, Rohit admitted that the surface is going to offer help to spinners. Hence, he stressed on the importance of rotating strike.

“It is important to have a plan and figure a way. Everyone has a different method. Some like to sweep some reverse some hitting over the bowler. You need to rotate strike and sometimes you need to counterattack.

“The captains would obviously try different things and change fields and bowlers. So you need to plan and play accordingly,” he added.

Speaking of the highly-anticipated series, Rohit admitted that beating Australia in the 4-match Test assignment will be challenging, though India have put in the required work to best prepare themselves for a positive result.

"We have four solid test matches to play in the BGT and we would want to win the series. It is going to be a challenging series and we have to be up for it. Preparation is the key. If you prepare well, you get results," he asserted.

Featured Video Of The Day

What Made Sania Mirza Cry?