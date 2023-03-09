Team India had a tough start in the early hours of the session on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Asked to bowl first, the Rohit Sharma led side went with Mohammed Shami as their first bowler. Shami was benched in the third Test and he made his way back into the Playing XI after replacing Mohammed Siraj. The senior pacer began the day after conceding 10 runs off the first over. It was followed by Umesh Yadav, controlling the flow of runs but KS Bharat, dropping a simple catch of Travis Head, left everyone disappointed.

Later, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Head for 32 and gave India their first breakthrough. It was then, Shami came back into the attack and dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 3, which became a major highlight of the day.

In the 23rd over, Labuschagne completely failed to judge Shami's blistering pace as the ball went straight and rattled up the leg and the middle stump.

Ashwin and Shami squared things for India in the second hour as Australia lost the initiative after an impressive start to go into lunch at 75 for two on the opening day of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The dogged Usman Khawaja (27 batting, 94 balls) was being given company by skipper Steve Smith (2 batting, 17 balls) after Travis Head (32) and Marnus Labuschagne (3) were dismissed in quick succession by Ashwin (1/18 in 10 overs) and Shami (1/14 in 8 overs) respectively.

With PTI Inputs

