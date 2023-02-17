Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to his already illustrious career by becoming the fastest Indian cricketer to score 2500 runs and take 250 wickets in Tests. The feat was achieved during Day 1 of the Test encounter between India and Australia when KL Rahul pulled off a blinder to dismiss the in-form Usman Khawaja. Jadeja was able to reach the milestone in his 62nd Test match – three matches ahead of India legend Kapil Dev who did it in 65 games. Overall, Jadeja claimed the second spot just behind legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham who achieved this impressive feat in just 55 matches.

India bowlers put on a disciplined show as hosts earned a commanding position against visitors at the end of the second session of the second Test against Australia of the four-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

At Tea, Australia's score read 199/6 with Peter Handscomb (36*) and Pat Cummins (23*) holding fort for the visitors.

Resuming the innings at 94/3, Australia started well as well et batter Usman Khawaja slammed Indian bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals.

Khawaja hammered Ravindra Jadeja for 12 runs while slamming three fours in the 39th over of the innings.

The duo of Khawaja and Peter Handscomb kept piling runs while stealing singles to keep the scoreboard running.

Jadeja then delivered a stunning delivery to provide his team with a much-needed wicket as he dismissed Khawaja for 81 off 125 deliveries. KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner off Jadeja's delivery to send well-set batter Khawaja back to the pavilion. In the 47th over of the game, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Alex Carey for zero.

Handscomb then joined hands with Pat Cummins to keep Australia's scoreboard moving to put 199/6 at the time of Tea.

(With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: 7-Year-Old Girl Dreams Of Playing International Cricket