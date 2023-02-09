India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Returning to the team after a long injury lay-off, Jadeja scalped his 11th Test five-for to put India in a commanding positions. Jadeja returned figures of five for 42 as Australia were bowled out for a paltry total of 177 in the first innings after opting to bat first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Resuming play at tea on 174/8, Jadeja and Ashwin struck in quick succession as India bowled out Australia for cheap.

Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Jadeja (5/47) then trapped Peter Handscomb (31) in the final session of the day as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs.

Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle.

Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/30) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, dropped left-hander Travis Head and gave off-spinner Todd Murphy his international debut.

Rohit Sharma's India handed Test caps to Twenty20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

India eye a fourth straight Border-Gavaskar Trophy win over Australia. They also eye a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Lionel Messi Jersey As Gift