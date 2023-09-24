India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The rain has gotten heavier now, and the umpires have decided to take the players off the field. The covers are on and almost the whole field has been covered very quickly.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The drizzle isn't hampering Gill! Back of a length and slanting down leg, Shubman Gill waits for the ball to arrive and pulls it over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, Shubman Gill waits back in his crease and nudges it to mid-wicket.
There is a slight drizzle around the ground.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet and Gill helps himself to a boundary! A bit wide outside off, on a length, Shubman Gill puts the dancing shoes on and tries to flat bat it back over the bowler. Does not time it too well but gets enough to clear mid on for a boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, around off, Shubman Gill waits back and drops it with soft hands towards mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off on a length, on the pads, Shreyas Iyer stays back and clips it through square leg for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads and on a length, Shreyas Iyer closes the bat face early to work it across. Gets a leading edge that flies past the right of Abbott. A single taken towards mid on.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On the off stump line, at 130.4 kph, on a length, Shreyas Iyer opens the face of his bat and steers it to backward point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, around leg, Shubman Gill nudges it off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill gets into the act now! Back of a length, on off, Shubman Gill shimmies down the track and gives himself room. Slaps it to the left of mid off for a boundary.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Drifts on the pads, full in length, Shubman Gill brings his wrists into play and clips it through mid-wicket for two runs more.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa, cracking shot! Abbott goes full and at the stumps, Shubman Gill picks the length early and stands still. Tonks it back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Cramps the batter for room, on a hard length, Shubman Gill pulls it aerially without much timing to deep square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) At the hips this time, Shubman Gill whips it a bit uppishly but on the bounce to short fine leg.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer tucks it straight to short fine leg. Iyer calls for a single and Gill obliges. Abbott misses the shy at the batting end, allowing Gill to reach his ground. It would have been a close call had the throw hit.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Hazlewood goes short but errs in line and bowls it down leg, Shreyas Iyer swivels to pull it away. Does not get it where he intended but beats the keeper to his left for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a hard length, Shubman Gill gets on his toes and bunts it past the non-striker for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a short of a length, on off, Shubman Gill hangs back and punches it on the bounce. Does not manage to get it past Matthew Short at cover-point.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller, on off, Shubman Gill knocks it a bit to the right of mid on and keeps the strike with a single.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery, in the channel on off, Shubman Gill rides on top of the bounce and punches it to the right of deep iand picks up a couple of runs.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Much closer this time, on a length, on off, Shreyas Iyer plays it close to the body and pushes it to deep point for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer has come out firing! Abbott overpitches this one, full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer lets his hands flow and lofts it comfortably over mid off for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, just outside off, Shubman Gill dabs it a bit wide of point and calls for a quick single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off on a length, around off, Shreyas Iyer stays besides the ball and pushes it to deep point for a single.
Sean Abbott replaces Spencer Johnson.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Full and on the off stump, Shreyas Iyer drives if firmly to mid off and scampers across for a single.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sumptuous by Shreyas! Length delivery again, on off, Shreyas Iyer gets on the front foot and gets on top of the bounce. Drives it between cover and extra cover for another boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A bit full and down leg, Shreyas Iyer misses the tickle and Hazlewood goes up in appeal for a caught behind. The umpire turns it down and it looked like the ball had come off the pads.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit too straight, on a good length but on the pads, Shreyas Iyer helps it off hips towards deep backward square leg. Matthew Short sprints and puts in a dive to his right to save a couple of runs for his side.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on middle, on a good length, Shreyas Iyer gets behind the line and pats it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer is looking in great nick here! On a length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer plants his foot forward and drives it on the up. Gets it through extra cover for a boundary.
