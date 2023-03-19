India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from YS Raja Reddy Stadium, Cuddapah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Steven Smith b Sean Abbott.
9.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and honing in at the stumps, Hardik Pandya presents a full face of the bat and drives it firmly towards Mitchell Starc. The ball deflects off the bowler's left leg and batters run a single as the ball rolls to mid-wicket.
Hardik Pandya comes out to the middle now.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Mitchell Starc is on a roll here! Mitchell Starc pitches this one full and tailing in on middle and leg, KL Rahul goes for the flick but gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball catches him right in front of the stumps and up goes the dreaded finger of the umpire. KL Rahul has a word with Virat Kohli and goes for a review. There is no bat but it is three reds on Ball Tracking. The on-field decision stands and KL Rahul has to make the long walk back. India are in a spot of bother now with 4 wickets down.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Sprays it full and near the tramline on the off side, KL Rahul watchfully leaves the ball alone.
8.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is full again and just around off, shaping away, KL Rahul gets forward to push it away, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Serves it full and outside off, Virat Kohli reaches out to the delivery and goes for the drive. Luckily for him, the outside edge does not travel all the way to third man and they cross for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and drifting in on leg, KL Rahul clips it to the right of mid on and takes a couple of runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off by Sean Abbott, KL Rahul steps out and works it to mid-wicket for a dot.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery around off, KL Rahul allows the ball to come to him and taps it straight to backward point.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery outside off, KL Rahul cuts but without any timing and does not manage to beat backward point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Virat Kohli dabs it wide of backward point and takes a run.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts with a back-of-a-length delivery on off, Virat Kohli hangs back and punches it towards backward point. The ball bounces over Marnus Labuschagne and batters run two.
Sean Abbott comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Full and a bit wide outside off, KL Rahul does not reach out to this delivery and lets it pass.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and on middle, Virat Kohli presses forward and taps it gently to mid off. Calls KL Rahul for a single and the latter obliges.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and angling across outside off, Virat Kohli advances and leaves the ball alone.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, KL Rahul defends this one with soft hands and gets it from the outer part of the bat. The ball rolls to third man for a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length around off, KL Rahul goes on the back foot and punches it through the vacant cover region for a couple of runs more.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul is underway! Mitchell Starc tries to go full again but ends up bowling it down the leg side, KL Rahul tickles this one past the keeper. Alex Carey flings himself to his left but does not manage to grasp this one and the ball races away to the fence.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off by Cameron Green, Virat Kohli gets across and clips it firmly to mid on.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery around off, Virat Kohli solidly blocks this one out on the leg side.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full on middle, Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and drives it straight towards the stumps at the non-striker's end.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes full this time and at the stumps, Virat Kohli shuffles across and clips it through square leg for a couple of runs.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, seaming in on middle, Virat Kohli gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a good length and outside off, Virat Kohli lets it go through to the keeper.
