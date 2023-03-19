India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
We are back for the chase.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, Australia will undoubtedly be the happier side at the halfway mark and they are on a course to level the series. This is India's 4th-lowest ODI total in India which sums up the kind of day they have had with the bat but the onus is now on their bowlers to replicate what their counterparts did. Can the Indian bowlers make a match out of this? We shall find out shortly. Back in a bit for the chase.
Sean Abbott is in for a flash interview. He says that there was some help from the wicket. Adds that Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green set the tone with early wickets. Mentions that Starc was clinical in this game. Tells that they were not expecting that much movement, but there was a lot of rain and that is why they saw swing early on as well as a bit of seam. Ends by saying that they should chase this total down, but you don't know the par score until both teams bat and says that they will try to put pressure on the Indian bowlers and reckons it will be a good contest.
In what has been their Achilles heel, India have once again capitulated to left-arm swing bowling. Having been sent into bat, India were dealt an early blow losing Shubman Gill on the third ball of the game. Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle and the pair was quick to pounce on anything loose. Just when India were going along nicely, they were pegged back as they lost two wickets in quick succession. Moreover, KL Rahul could not carry on from the last game and was dismissed for a low score. Hardik Pandya followed him soon to a spectacular catch from Steven Smith, which made matters worse for the hosts. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja did get together to resurrect the innings but neither of them was able to convert their start to a big score. Towards the end, Axar Patel struck a few lusty blows as he was running out of partners but the departure of Mohammed Siraj brought an end to India's troubles with the bat.
Australian bowlers have vindicated their skipper's decision to bowl first and how. A dominant bowling display led by Mitchell Starc has helped them bowl India out for a paltry total of 117. Like the first ODI, it was Mitchell Starc who set the tone early, accounting for Shubman Gill. After that early scalp, he did lose his radar on a few occasions but bounced back striking twice in two deliveries. He then went on to remove the in-form KL Rahul to put India in more trouble. After being brought on as the first change, Sean Abbott came to the party as well to reduce India to 49-5. Having picked in the side for this game, Nathan Ellis dismissed Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to break the back of the Indian batting lineup. Sean Abbott then went bang, bang before Mitchell Starc claimed the final wicket to finish with figures of 5 for 53.
25.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! A five-wicket haul for Mitchell Starc! Mohammed Siraj fails to see out the last delivery and India have been bowled out for just 117 runs here. Starc comes over the wicket and serves this on a good length, angling in, but straightens after hitting the deck, Mohammed Siraj tries to keep it out, but plays down the wrong line and the ball goes through to shatter the stumps.
25.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW, but turned down. Steven Smith takes the reviiew though. Mitchell Starc lands this on a good length and around off, angling in, Mohammed Siraj looks to block it out, but misses and gets hit on the pads. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows that impact is umpire's call and wickets is missing. The on-field decision remains and Siraj now has one ball to play out.
25.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on leg, Axar Patel clips it towards fine leg for a single now. Mohammed Siraj has two balls to survive.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Axar Patel guides it towards third man, but denies the run.
25.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row! Mitchell Starc bowls this full again and down the leg, Axar Patel moves a bit across and whips it over the fine leg fence for another maximum.
25.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Axar Patel goes big now! This is pitched up, on middle, and in the slot, Axar Patel stays in his crease and lofts it towards the long on fence where the ball falls directly into the cushions for a biggie.
