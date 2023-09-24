India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.5 overs (1 Run) BEAUTY! This is flighted, full and on off, turns in sharply this time, Sean Abbott plays down the wrong line and misses as the ball just goes past the leg pole and Ishan Kishan only manages to parry it behind. A bye is taken.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Ravichandran Ashwin lands this short and around off, Sean Abbott rocks back and punches it through extra covers for another boundary.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin bowls the carrom ball now, full and on middle, turns away now, Sean Abbott looks to work it away but gets an outside edge towards the third man fence for a boundary.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, turning in sharply, Sean Abbott looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Josh Hazlewood looks to flick but gets a leading edge along the ground towards point for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over then! This is full and outside off, Sean Abbott slashes at it but misses. 16 runs off the over!
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Prasidh Krishna bowls this slower one now, full and around leg, Sean Abbott initially winds for the slog but adjusts well and nudges it past short third man for a boundary.
23.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another streaky maximum! This is on a hard length and around off, Sean Abbott looks to heave it across the line but gets a top edge as the ball flies over the third man fence for six more runs.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Another excellent yorker, on off, Sean Abbott throws his bat at it but misses.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Right in the blockhole, on off, Sean Abbott digs it out towards mid off.
23.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sean Abbott joins the act now! Prasidh Krishna lands this short of a length and on middle, Sean Abbott picks up the length early and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
22.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Josh Hazlewood gets another life! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Josh Hazlewood lofts it towards the long on fence where Ruturaj Gaikwad moves to his right but fails to grab it. No run taken though.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Josh Hazlewood knocks it to the right of the bowler.
22.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh..wow! Josh Hazlewood is taking on Jadeja here! Ravindra Jadeja bowls this flatter, full and around middle, Josh Hazlewood goes down again heaves it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off, turns in again, Josh Hazlewood looks to play at it but gets beaten on the inside edge.
22.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Josh Hazlewood sends this one into the crowd! This is floated, full and on middle, turns in, Josh Hazlewood goes down on one knee and slog-sweeps it with the spin over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, turning away, Sean Abbott backs away and cuts it towards sweeper covers for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one, on a length and around off, keeps very low, Josh Hazlewood throws his bat at it but has no chance of connecting as the ball almost rolls to the keeper.
21.5 overs (1 Run) A good yorker now, on off, Sean Abbott digs it out towards mid off for another run.
21.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Shardul Thakur drops a sitter here! This is short and outside off, Josh Hazlewood cuts it in the air towards deep point where Shardul Thakur does not have to move an inch but spills it out. They cross and Hazlewood gets a life now.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Sean Abbott slaps it towards long on for a single.
21.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sean Abbott tries to go big and gets the reward! Prasidh Krishna bangs this short and on middle, Sean Abbott goes for the pull shot but gets a top edge towards the deep square leg fence where the fielder tries to flick it in but it is well over the fence. A maximum then!
21.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Sean Abbott dabs it towards backward point.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Josh Hazlewood turns it towards mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Josh Hazlewood works it off the inner half of his bat to the leg side.
Josh Hazlewood walks out to bat.
20.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ravindra Jadeja strikes again! He flights thie one again, full and around middle, grips and turns away sharply once more, Adam Zampa makes room to drive it again but plays down the wrong line and misses as the ball goes through to shatter the stumps. India two wickets away from the win now!
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! This is floated, full and on off, Adam Zampa backs away times his drive sweetly through covers for a boundary.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, turns away a long way again, Adam Zampa looks to drive but misses and the ball carries to Gill at first slip again.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Adam Zampa taps it towards short covers.
