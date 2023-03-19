India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from YS Raja Reddy Stadium, Cuddapah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
21.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
21.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it on a length and on off stump, Axar Patel stays back and defends it to cover.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Kuldeep Yadav opens the bat face and runs it down to third man for a run.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Axar Patel pushes it to deep cover and takes a run.
21.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off from 'round the wicket, Axar Patel watchfully leaves the ball alone.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Another fullish delivery at the stumps, Kuldeep Yadav squeezes this one towards square leg. Axar Patel wants a single but gets sent back in the nick of time.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Kuldeep Yadav digs this one out back to the bowler.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and on off, Kuldeep Yadav gets forward and solidly defends it down the wicket.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full on middle, Axar Patel knocks it down to long on for a run.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full on leg, Kuldeep Yadav clips to fine leg and takes a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Googly, short on middle, Kuldeep Yadav gets behind the line and keeps it out.
