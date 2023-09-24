India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Adam Zampa is the new man in.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! An excellent piece of work from Ishan Kishan!
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shardul Thakur nails the yorker again around off this time, Cameron Green jams it out towards mid-wicket for another run.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Shardul Thakur misses his yorker this time and serves a full toss, on middle, Cameron Green whips it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for an easy boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A good yorker now, on middle, Sean Abbott digs it out towards long on for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Cameron Green slices it towards deep point for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW, but turned down! KL Rahul goes for the review after some discussions with the bowler and keeper. Jadeja fires this one full and around middle, Sean Abbott goes down to reverse-sweep it but gets a bottom edge onto his pads. UltraEdge confirms that as well and India lose their review!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on off, turns away sharply once more, Sean Abbott stays back to steer it away but misses again.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off, turns away again, Sean Abbott looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge again.
18.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for catch, but turned down! This is ripper of a delivery from Jadeja! He tosses it up, full and on off, grips and turns away sharply, Sean Abbott goes for the drive but misses as the ball goes straight to first slip where Shubman Gill catches it.
Sean Abbott walks in now.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Ravindra Jadeja strikes now! A very unlucky dismissal but Alex Carey will have to go back to the hut now. Jadeja floats this up, short and on off, turns in a bit, Alex Carey makes room to loft it over covers but only manages to get an inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls back onto the stumps as the bail falls down. Australia six down now!
18.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and around off, turning away, Cameron Green moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Right in the blackhole, outside off, Cameron Green digs it out towards third man for another run.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off, Alex Carey jams it out towards long on for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Play and miss! This is a slower delivery, full and on off, Alex Carey looks to go for the big shot but misses it completely.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Shardul Thakur serves this touch fuller and around off, Alex Carey smacks it through the line over mid on for a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Alex Carey pats it down towards short covers.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Cameron Green drills it wide of mid off where Mohammad Shami runs to his left and dives to his left to make a good stop. A single is taken.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and serves it full, on off, Alex Carey takes a good stride forward and pushes it to backward point.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Follows the batter, a bit short as well, Cameron Green makes room and punches it down to long on for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Darted into the pads, short in length, Alex Carey helps it to short fine leg and gets across for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) This is bowled full again, on middle, Cameron Green works it down to long on and rotates the strike.
16.2 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short, on off, Cameron Green backs away to access the off side. Gets an inside edge that sneaks past the stumps for a dot.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, short and on middle, Alex Carey clips it off his pads to deep square leg for a single.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good use of the feet! Jadeja serves it full, on off, Cameron Green puts the dancing shoes on and lets his hands flow. Smokes it back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short again, on middle, Alex Carey goes back and pushes it in front of deep mid-wicket for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and at the stumps, Cameron Green knocks it past mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fired in, on middle, Alex Carey tucks it to short fine leg and takes a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Floated up, in the slot, on off, Alex Carey swings through the line and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, Cameron Green presses forward and drives it through extra cover for a single.
