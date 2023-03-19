India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from YS Raja Reddy Stadium, Cuddapah.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Axar Patel keeps it out towards point.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Kuldeep Yadav drills it past point for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off, Kuldeep Yadav has a poke at it, but misses it completely.
Kuldeep Yadav is the new man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A soft dismissal, and Ravindra Jadeja goes back to the hut now. Nathan Ellis lands this on a hard length and around off, angling in sharply, skids through as well, Ravindra Jadeja stays there and tries to late cut it, but plays it very close to his body, and gets hurried due to the extra bounce as he only manages to nick it behind where Alex Carey makes no mistake. Ellis gets his second wicket and India lose their seventh.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Ravindra Jadeja dabs it towards point now.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on offf, Axar Patel steers it wide of point for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A mix-up in the middle, but no harm done! This is flighted, full and on off, Ravindra Jadeja pushes it in front of covers and calls for the single, but there is a bit of hesitation between the batters as both are stranded in the middle of the crease, but gets home safely in the end.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on leg, Axar Patel clips it through square leg for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A googly now, on leg, Ravindra Jadeja tries to flick again, but gets a leading edge towards point for a run.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated, short and on leg, Ravindra Jadeja flicks it off the back foot wide of deep square leg for a brace.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Ravindra Jadeja moves back and pushes it back to the bowler.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Adam Zampa begins with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Ravindra Jadeja defends it on the front foot.
Adam Zampa is introduced into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Nathan Ellis lands this back of a length and outside off, Axar Patel offers no shot at it.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Nathan Ellis strays away from his line again and serves this full, and down the leg side, Axar Patel leaves it alone. Wided.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off, Ravindra Jadeja drives it wide of cover-point for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Nathan Ellis bangs this short and around leg, Ravindra Jadeja lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper, Wided.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and well outside off, tempting the batter, but Ravindra Jadeja lets it go to the keeper.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Ravindra Jadeja steers it towards point.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full again but down the leg side, Ravindra Jadeja fails to connect. It is called a wide.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja withdraws his bat away from it at the last moment.
17.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, angling in sharply, Ravindra Jadeja looks to block, but gets hurried and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but the finger stays down. Steven Smith talks with the bowler and the keeper, but does not take the review.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Axar Patel nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on the pads, Ravindra Jadeja misses his flick and the ball deflects off the pads towards backward square leg. A leg bye is taken.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Axar Patel taps it wide of short covers for another run.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Mitchell Starc pitches this up and around off, Axar Patel stays there and drives it firmly through extra covers for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Mitchell Starc loses his line and servers this full again, but down the leg side, Axar Patel misses his flick. Wided.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja pushes it with soft hands towards mid on and scampers across for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Axar Patel drives it towards sweeper covers for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on midde, angling in, Ravindra Jadeja works it off the inner half to the leg side.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Nathan Ellis bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Axar Patel mistimes his pull shot in the air and it lands in the mid-wicket region. They cross.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss now, on off, Axar Patel digs it out towards covers. Oh..no! It is called a No Ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
15.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Axar Patel pushes it towards short covers.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Nathan Ellis bowls a yorker now, outside off, Axar Patel lets it go to the keeper.
Axar Patel comes in at number 8.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Nathan Ellis strikes in his very first over and gets the big fish, Virat Kohli! The bowling change has worked wonders for Australia and the crowd here has gone absolutely silenced. Ellis serves this full and in line with the stumps, Virat Kohli looks to flick it away, but plays all around it and gets hit on the pads right in front of the stumps. There is a huge appeal for LBW, and up goes the finger. Virat Kohli has a chat with Jadeja, but walks back to the hut without taking the review. India six down now!
15.1 overs (1 Run) Nathan Ellis starts with a full delivery, on off, Ravindra Jadeja drives it towards long off for a single.
