India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from YS Raja Reddy Stadium, Cuddapah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around leg this time, Ravindra Jadeja keeps it down towards square leg for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Ravindra Jadeja dabs it towards point and sets off for a run, but is sent back as the fielder misses his shy at the batter's end.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja leaves it alone.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Cameron Green bangs this short and on middle, Virat Kohli gets a bit hurried and mistimes his pull shot through mid-wicket for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja tucks it wide of mid on and scampers across for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja mistimes his drive towards mid on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length again and around leg, Ravindra Jadeja misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Ravindra Jadeja taps it with soft hand to the off side.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Sean Abbott pitches this up again, on middle, Ravindra Jadeja drives it back to the bowler where Sean Abbott collects it.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja pushes it towards mid on.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, angling, Ravindra Jadeja keeps it out to the off side.
13.1 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, Virat Kohli looks to play at it, but gets an inside edge towards the short fine leg region for a single.
Drinks break! Having opted to bowl first, Australia are well on top at the moment. Mitchell Starc has begun where he left off in the last game and has been the wrecker-in-chief with 4 wickets. On the other hand, India have found it hard to counter the swing losing 5 wickets inside the 10 overs. Virat Kohli is looking good and he needs to resurrect the innings with Ravindra Jadeja.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Cameron Green bangs in a sharp bouncer, on off, Ravindra Jadeja sways away from it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller and on off, Ravindra Jadeja knocks it towards mid off.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Ravindra Jadeja guides it towards point.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Virat Kohli slcies it wide of third man where Nathan Ellis covers his ground and dives to his right to stop it. Only a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Virat Kohli dabs it towards point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, Virat Kohli taps it in front of short covers.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Ravindra Jadeja stays there and keeps it out.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Sean Abbott comes around the wicket and lands this on a good length, on middle, straightens a bit, Ravindra Jadeja looks to work it away, but gets an outside edge wide of first slip for a boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Sean Abbott strays away from his line and bowls this full and down the leg side, Ravindra Jadeja misses his flick and the ball goes off the pads towards the keeper. However, the umpire calls it a wide.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, Virat Kohli uses his feet and tucks it wide of mid on for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Sean Abbott lands this on a hard length and around off, Virat Kohli waits for it and opens the face of his bat to guide it towards the third man fence for a boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller and on off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards short covers.
11.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Virat Kohli gets to the pitch of it and dabs it towards point.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, shaping away, Ravindra Jadeja looks to work it away, but gets squared up and misses as the ball hits him high on his body.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Mitchell Marsh pulls his length back a bit and on the pads, Ravindra Jadeja misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards the keeper where Alex Carey pouches it. There is a stiffled appeal for caught behind, but turneed down and after some discussion Steven Smith decides against the review.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Ravindra Jadeja drives it towards mid off.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air....safe! This is pitched up, on off, Ravindra Jadeja goes for the flick, but close the face early and the ball takes the top edge. However, it lands well over covers and the Jadeja comes back for the second run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Virat Kohli taps it through cover-point for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and well outside off, Virat Kohli reaches for it and slashes hard, but fails to connect.
