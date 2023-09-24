India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length again over off. Shubman Gill cuts it away to the fielder at point.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and over off. Shreyas Iyer edges it to third man and takes a single.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Spencer Johnson goes a bit on the hard length and drifts into the pads. Shreyas Iyer flicks it away wide of the fielder at mid-wicket. The outfield is fast as the ball runs away to the fence for another boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full again this time on middle. Shreyas Iyer drives it to mid off.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary! Spencer Johnson bowls this fuller and outside off. Shreyas Iyer stands back and lofts it perfectly over cover. The ball runs away all the way to the fence and Shreyas Iyer has bagged himself his first boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Short and over middle. Shreyas Iyer has blocked it from his crease.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A bit full and outside off. Shubman Gill drives it to the fielder at point. A very good over from Josh Hazlewood.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Shreyas Iyer pushes it wide of cover and sets off for a quick single to get off the mark.
Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 3.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Josh Hazlewood draws first blood! That is classic from Hazlewood. He bowls a beauty on a slightly fuller length with some outswing in line with the off pole. Ruturaj Gaikwad leans into it to defend it down the wicket but catches an outside edge. Alex Carey behind the stumps does well to catch it by diving to his right. Ruturaj Gaikwad has to depart and Australia have their breakthrough.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Banged in short and over off. Ruturaj Gaikwad ducks under this one.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On length and on off and middle. Shubman Gill punches it to mid-off for a quick single. Good running from the batters.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and straight on the stumps. Shubman Gill drives it back to the bowler.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and over off. Shubman Gill plays it close to his body and guides it to third man for a single to end the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Again on length with some inswing. Shubman Gill shoulders arms to this one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On the hard length just missing the off pole. Shubman Gill tries to block it but is beaten on the outside edge. A very good ball from Spencer Johnson.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter now, just outside off. Shubman Gill is beaten by the lack of bounce.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, and straight on the off pole. Shubman Gill drives it to mid off.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short and over middle. Shubman Gill has blocked it into the ground.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length this time outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn't attempt a shot for this one and lets it go to the keeper. A good over from Josh Hazlewood.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On the hard length with a hint of in-swing. Ruturaj Gaikwad shoulder arms as the keeper collects the ball.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Josh Hazlewood goes a bit fuller and swinging away outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad again times his drive well but straight to the fielder at cover.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On length and on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it gently to the fielder at point. A good over from Josh Hazlewood so far.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter now and over off. Shubman Gill guides it to third man for a single to get off the mark.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Shubman Gill drives it to the fielder at mid off.
Josh Hazlewood to take the other new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) On length and over off. Ruturaj Gaikwad punches it towards cover. A dot ball to end an expensive over by Spencer Johnson.
0.6 over (5 Runs) 5 WIDES! Oh not good for the young man Spencer Johnson! He goes a bit fuller and down the leg side. The ball swings further down the leg stump as Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to flick it. He misses the shot and the keeper fails to collect it as he dives to his left. The ball races away all the way to the fence.
0.5 over (0 Run) On the hard length and around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad just guides it to the fielder at point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Fuller again swinging in on the pads. Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it to the bowler's right.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Ruturaj Gaikwad is in form here! Spencer Johnson bowls this on a length and outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad just leans into the drive and times the shot perfectly, placing it in the gap through covers all the way for a four.
0.2 over (0 Run) Shorter now over off. Ruturaj Gaikwad blocks it off his back foot. A good ball this one.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a start to the innings. Spencer Johnson bowls this one full and on the toes of Ruturaj Gaikwad. He flicks it well all the way in the gap at deep square leg for a four to begin the innngs.
We are all set to begin! The players are already out there in the middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are the two openers for India. The latest pace sensation from Australia, Spencer Johnson has the new ball in his hand on debut and is raring to go. Let's play...
Suryakumar Yadav is in for a chat. He says that he had practiced not playing a single sweep shot for about 40-50 balls. Adds that he has played like that when he was playing first class cricket and implemted the same in last match. Mentions that he got a lot of learning from the management and coaching staff and they asked him to take the innings deep. Shares that he was relieved after scoring runs in the last match and says that the plan will remain same.
India's captain KL Rahul says that they would have bowled first as well considering the size of the ground. Mentions that it is a good wicket and feels it will be a good challenge to put runs on the board. Informs that they have only one change from the last game. Jasprit Bumrah is rested and Prasidh Krishna comes in. Reckons that it is good for all batters to spend some time in the middle.
The stand-in skipper of Australia, Steven Smith says that they will bowl first. Adds that the weather is warm and the wicket looks good. Tells that the dew coming later is also a reason that they fancy chasing here. Mentions that they are obviously working towards the World Cup and it is great opportunity to try a few guys and rotate the squad. Informs that Pat Cummins is out but Spencer Johnson, Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey are in.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Alex Carey (In for Mitchell Marsh), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood (In for Marcus Stoinis), Spencer Johnson (On ODI debut) (In for Pat Cummins).
India (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C/WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna (In for Jasprit Bumrah).
TOSS - Steven Smith calls "heads" and heads it is. Australia have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside. He starts by saying that this ground has a reputation of big scores. Informs that the square boundaries are in the early 60s and those behind square are in the 55 metre zone. Adds that Suryakumar Yadav will love this ground. Brad Haddin joins him and says that India have won four of the six games batting first. Shares that this looks like a consistent surface but it is a little dry and hard than the previous game. Feels that it will be a high scoring game and it will be tough work for the bowlers. Expects the captain winning the toss to bat first and defend later.
JUST IN: Jasprit Bumrah has been given a break by the Indian team management to visit his family. Mukesh Kumar has been announced as his replacement for the 2nd ODI, with Bumrah returning for the third and final ODI in Rajkot.
India, on the other hand, will be happy with the start of the series. The youngsters, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill, were amazing at the start of the innings. Mohammad Shami was the star of the match with his fi-fer and that will provide a good boost for him ahead of the World Cup. The KL Rahul-led side will look for another victory in this match and seal the series. The World Cup is just around the corner, and a win against Australia in home conditions could provide some much-needed momentum for the Indians. Stay with us as these two giants clash against each other soon. Sit tight as we get you the toss and team news in a while.
Australia were looking forward to this series, as it is a good chance for them to win on Indian soil just ahead of the World Cup coming up. They faced a loss in the first ODI, but it was a good performance from them, and they put up a good total on the board. David Warner and Steven Smith put up a good partnership early on in the innings. Their middle order also batted well, but none of the batters managed to take the innings deep and could only put up small partnerships. The bowlers could not strike early on but dominated the middle phases, which was not enough in the end. They will now want to win this one and level the series.
Hello and a very warm welcome, folks. We arrive at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore for the 2nd ODI between India and Australia. The weather looks great, and we hope to see an exciting game of cricket being played.
... MATCH DAY ...
