India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from YS Raja Reddy Stadium, Cuddapah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
2.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lands it full but too wide outside off, Virat Kohli gets forward and leaves the ball alone.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and going across outside off, Virat Kohli pokes at this delivery but luckily for him, he does not edge this one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery angling across outside off, Virat Kohli opts not to offer a shot.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious by Virat Kohli! Mitchell Starc serves it full and around off, Virat Kohli leans into the drive and presents a straight bat. Drives it well wide of mid off and collects a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angling in on leg, Rohit Sharma flicks it off his pads to fine leg and takes a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli gets into the act now! Fullish delivery moving away outside off, Virat Kohli uses his feet and drives it through point. Adam Zampa runs to his right and puts in the dive but does not manage to prevent the boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes searching for swing again and ends up bowling it full but down the leg side, Virat Kohli lets it pass for a wide.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on the pads, Rohit Sharma clips it nicely to deep backward square leg for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Rohit Sharma does not chase this delivery and shoulders arms.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller again in the channel outside off, a hint of away movement, Rohit Sharma watchfully lets it go.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and drifting in on leg, Rohit Sharma brings his wrists into play and flicks it through mid-wicket for yet another boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Begins with a full delivery, shaping away outside off, Virat Kohli leans into the drive and gets it towards backward point. A half stop there by Marnus Labuschagne allows the batters to cross for a single.
Cameron Green to share the attack.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes full again and honing in at the pads, Rohit Sharma does not miss out as he clips this one off his toes to the left of fine leg for his first boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full again and outside off, Rohit Sharma gets forward and pushes it to cover.
0.4 over (1 Run) Back of a length this time and angling in on leg, Virat Kohli fends this one off his gloves towards backward square leg. Opens his account with a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell Starc strikes early and Shubman Gill departs for a duck! Pitches this one full and outside off, Shubman Gill is tempted by the width and goes for the drive away from his body. He does not go through with the shot and ends up getting an outside edge that goes straight into the hands of backward point. Marnus Labuschagne accepts it gleefully and India lose their first wicket.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat at number 3 in the very first over.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays it full and too wide on the off side, Shubman Gill shoulders arms and it is signalled as a wide.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and tailing in on off, Shubman Gill presses forward to drive it towards mid off but miscues it to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Rohit Sharma opens the bat face and runs it down to third man. Gets off the mark with a single.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Starts with a loosener, bowls it full but outside the tramline on the off side. Rohit Sharma leaves the ball alone and the umpire signals a wide.
We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the Australian players who spread out to take their respective field positions. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill makes up the opening pair for India. Mitchell Starc has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that it is a dry pitch and it has been under covers for a long time. Adds that they will now look to bat well and defend it later. Feels that it is important to stay calm and colllected. Also says that it is important to make the right decisions. Mentions that he is not too sure how the wicket will play but hopes that there is turn on offer in the evening. Ends by informing the two changes in their team. Ishan Kishan makes way for him and Axar Patel replaces Shardul Thakur.
Steven Smith, the skipper of Australia, says that they will bowl first. Adds that it looks like a decent surface and it was under cover so there might be something. Tells that they got to a reasonable start in the last game, but building partnerships in the middle will be crucial. Mentions that it is a good learning experience for them to play on these kinds of wickets as the World Cup will be played here and is not too far away. Says they just have to play good consistent cricket and informs that they have made two changes. Nathan Ellis comes in for Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey is back for Josh Inglis.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK) (In for Josh Inglis), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis (In for Glenn Maxwell), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C) (In for Ishan Kishan), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (In for Shardul Thakur), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of Steven Smith and Australia have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside and says that there was some drizzle earlier, but now it is clear and the sun is out. Ajit Agarkar joins him and tells that this is black soil wicket and there are some cracks, but it won't effect much. Says that as the pitch was under cover, batting might be a bit tricky at first, but it will get better as the game goes deep and teams will like to chase in this game.
On the other hand, Australia had an off day with the bat, but Mitchell Marsh was one of the positives for them. Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis bowled their hearts out in the second half, but a low total meant they were unable to defend it. Australian fans will be hoping that their side can put in a complete performance and draw level in the series. Will the visitors manage to force a series decider? Or will we see the hosts gain an unassailable 2-0 lead? Let's find out. Toss and team news coming up shortly...
In the first ODI, a clinical effort with the ball led by Mohammad Shami saw them bundle out Australia for 188. While chasing, they were off to a shaky start, but KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship for the hosts and got them over the line. India will look to put on an improved batting display in their quest to make it 2-0. Moreover, they will be delighted by the return of their regular skipper, Rohit Sharma.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Having emerged victorious in the first ODI at Mumbai, India hold a 1-0 lead heading into the game. The hosts will be hoping to seal the series with a win in this game, whereas Australia will look to bounce back and take the three-match ODI series to a decider.
... MTCH DAY ...
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.0 overs, India are 29/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.