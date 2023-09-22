India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off, Josh Inglis drives it off the front foot but finds extra cover.
39.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
The 'Hulk', Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat now.
39.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A huge mix-up between the two batters and Cameron Green has gifted his wicket away to India! The Indians won't mind one bit as they continue to chip away with the wickets.
39.2 overs (1 Run) A bit too straight, full and down leg, Josh Inglis flicks it aerially but in front of deep backward square leg for a run.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Seaming in, on a good length, on middle, Josh Inglis stays back in his crease and defends it down the wicket.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Another off cutter, fuller in length, around off, Josh Inglis places it in the gap at cover and keeps the strike with a single.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Looks to go full but ends up bowling a low full toss, on off, Josh Inglis slices it straight to point. It was there to be hit for Inglis.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it on a good length, on middle, Josh Inglis nudges this one straight to square leg.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly full in length, in the channel on off, Cameron Green plays it close to his body and drops it behind square on the off side for a single.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! At 133.9 kph, on a length, outside off, Cameron Green gets the width he needs and does not miss out. Slaps it wide of backward point for a boundary.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on a hard length, on off, Josh Inglis rises and gets on top of the bounce. Punches it to deep cover for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Tailing in, on middle and leg, on a full length, Cameron Green drives it from the pads towards mid-wicket.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, on a length, Josh Inglis pushes with a straight bat to mid on and sets off for a single. Ruturaj Gaikwad misses the shy at the non-striker's end. It would not have mattered anyway as Inglis was well in.
37.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Good-length delivery, outside off, Josh Inglis walks across in the crease quickly and scoops it through the vacant short fine leg region for a boundary.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Slanting onto the pads, on a length, Cameron Green looks to flick it away. Gets an inside edge into the front pad and the ball rolls on the leg side for a single.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! At 126 kph, on a good length, Cameron Green uses his feet and gets into two minds. Gets beaten on the outside edge and the ball sneaks over the middle stump.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps, on a good length, Cameron Green gets behind the line and pats it back to the bowler.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up nicely, dipping at the batter, on off, Josh Inglis tries to drive it off the front foot. Miscues it towards square leg for a dot.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up again, full and on off, Cameron Green stretches forward and drives it crisply to mid off for a quick single.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Fired in, short and on off, Cameron Green stays back in his crease and keeps it out.
36.3 overs (2 Runs) Offers flight, full and on middle, Cameron Green steps down the track and lofts it back over the bowler's head for a couple of runs.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle and leg, Josh Inglis tucks it away to deep square leg for a single.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Short and slower, on middle, Josh Inglis punches it down the ground. Shubman Gill runs to his left from mid-wicket and prevents a single.
35.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on off, Cameron Green opens the face of his bat and guides it to backward point.
35.5 overs (1 Run) On a shortish length, on off, Josh Inglis rises and punches it towards deep point for a single.
We are back again! The Indian players can be seen in a huddle and now they spread out to take their respective field positions. Josh Inglis and Cameron Green stride out to the middle to continue the innings for Australia. Shardul Thakur to complete his over.
UPDATE - 4.14 pm IST (10.44 am GMT) - The covers are being removed now except for the one on the pitch. It is not raining now and the fourth official is having a look at the ground. The wait should not be long now.
Oh..no! The rain has started to fall now and the umpires have asked the players to go off the field. The covers are coming on as well, but we hope that it is just a passing shower.
35.4 overs (0 Run) In the corridor of uncertainty on off, Josh Inglis gets on the front foot and blocks it towards mid off.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Thakur drags his length back and bowls it slower as well, on off, Josh Inglis tries to run it down to third man but misses.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, fullish delivery, Cameron Green advances and drills it back past the non-striker. Ruturaj Gaikwad at mid on, slides to his left and keeps it to a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, at 133.7 kph, on a good length, Cameron Green works it under his eyes towards mid-wicket.
Match Reports
