Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Short yet again, on middle and leg, Josh Inglis tucks it from the crease to mid-wicket.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Josh Inglis keeps it out off the back foot.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads, full as well, Cameron Green uses his feet and knocks it down to long on to rotate the strike.
34.3 overs (0 Run) On the off stump line, slower as well, full in length, Cameron Green pushes it back to Ashwin.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, quicker on middle, Cameron Green is half-forward and defends it down the wicket.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Offers flight, full and on off, Josh Inglis drives with the turn to long on for a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Banged in slightly short, around off, Cameron Green puts the dancing shoes on and swings a bit too hard. Toe-ends it towards mid on.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a length, on middle and leg, Cameron Green gets behind the line and defends it towards mid on.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! Thakur goes into the wicket and offers width outside off, Cameron Green shimmies down the track and slaps it to the right of deep point for a boundary.
33.3 overs (0 Run) On the fourth stump line, on a good length, Cameron Green taps it close to his body to point.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on middle, Cameron Green drives with a straight bat towards the bowler.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Strays onto the pads, on a length, Josh Inglis clips it down to long on and takes a single.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted yet again, full and on off, Josh Inglis pulls out the paddle sweep and gets it towards fine leg. Opens his account with a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air and bowls short, turning in, on off, Josh Inglis punches it off the back foot to extra cover.
Drinks! India are picking up wickets at regular intervals and not letting the batters settle in too much. Australia though, have a long batting line-up and they will want to be a bit more aggressive now to set a good target for the hosts. Also, Josh Inglis is the next man in.
32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Ravichandran Ashwin gets the big fish on his return to ODI cricket! A freakish dismissal but Marnus Labuschagne has to make the long walk back now. Ashwin pushes it through, full and on the off-stump line, Marnus Labuschagne reaches out in front and tries to reverse paddle it towards short third man. Gets an outside edge that goes on to hit KL Rahul's pads. The ball ricochets back onto the stumps and the replays confirm that Labuschagne had no part of his back foot grounded inside the crease. The third umpire makes a rather easy decision, after first checking the edge and then the side-on angle. A much-needed breakthrough for India as Labuschagne was turning out to be a thorn in their flesh.
Is that out? There is a stumping appeal for Marnus Labuschagne here. The replays show that it is very close but ultimately the third umpire comes to the conclusion that no part of the back foot of Marnus is behind the crease and he is Out.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Offers flight, full and quicker, at the stumps, Cameron Green clips it through square peg and takes a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up, at the stumps, Cameron Green uses his feet to go down the ground. Gets an inside edge onto the pads and the vlla sneaks past the keeper.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it fraction short, turning in, on off, Cameron Green goes back and blocks it out.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On a hard length again, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne waits back to turn it on the leg side but miscues it again towards the bowler. A tidy over from Shardul Thakur.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl it into the wicket, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne gets on his toes to punch it through the off side. Gets frustrated as he mistimes his shot towards mid off.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls with a scrambled seam, on a length, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne gets on top of the bounce and punches it sweetly, only to find extra cover.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery this time, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne drives it on the up but finds Ishan Kishan at extra cover.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On a shortish length again, on off, Cameron Green bunts it towards mid on and sets off for a quick single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it in the channel on off, on a good length, Cameron Green hangs back and taps it towards backward point.
The weather has changed drastically here as dark clouds are now surrounding the ground. Some of the floodlights are already on as well. Also, Shardul Thakur (4-0-33-0) replaces Ravichandran Ashwin.
30.6 overs (1 Run) A risky single but Marnus Labuschagne is in! Dropped short, on off, Cameron Green rocks on the back foot and punches it to extra cover. A yes-no situation between the two batters and Labuschagne has to put in a dive to reach his ground at the batting end.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on off, Cameron Green preses forward and blocks it to cover.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Continues to fire it in, short and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne tucks it a bit wide of square leg and takes a quick single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, short and at the stumps, Marnus Labuschagne clips it off the back foot but straight to square leg.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Dropped short, on off, Marnus Labuschagne dabs it off the back foot to backward point.
30.1 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it slightly short, turning away, on off, Marnus Labuschagne makes room and slaps it towards deep cover. A fumble there by Ruturaj Gaikwad allows batters to take an extra run.
