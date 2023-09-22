India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Cameron Green is safe here! This is flatter, full and on off, turns away again, Cameron Green prods forward to defend but misses as the ball deflects off the gloves of KL Rahul onto the stumps. There is an appeal for stumping but the replay shows hat Green is inside his crease. Not Out again!
Another appeal for stumping, this time against Cameron Green! The third umpire checks for hit-wicket first which is fine and Green is safe on the stumping count as well.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne drills it towards long on for another run.
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes short and outside off, Marnus Labuschagne cuts it towards wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
24.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Marnus Labuschagne will continue to bat on. This is great delivery from Jadeja, tossed up, full and on off, grips and turns away sharply, Marnus Labuschagne looks to drive it away but misses as KL Rahul collects and breaks the stumps. However, the replay shows that the back foot of Marnus is down in time.
Is that out? An appeal for stumping against Marnus Labuschagne! The UltraEdge shows no bat and the side-on replays confirm that Labuschagne has his back leg grounded inside the crease.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Cameron Green cuts it through covers for a run.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Marnus Labuschagne moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Oh..close! This is on a good length and on off, Cameron Green looks to steer it close from his body but chops it down just wide of the stumps as the ball goes behind towards the keeper.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Marnus Labuschagne runs it down to third man again for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Cameron Green drills it towards mid on for a quick run.
23.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Marnus Labuschagne guides it towards third man for a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, angling in, Marnus Labuschagne pats it down to the off side.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne pushes it back to the bowler where Shami collects it and throws it at the batter's end.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it flatter and short this time, on off, Cameron Green goes back and taps it with the turn to extra cover.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Short and turning away, around off, Cameron Green punches it off the back foot to extra cover.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne slogs it on the bounce to deep mid-wicket for just a run.
22.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, full and on middle, Cameron Green works it towards long on for a run. Oh..no! It is called a No Ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
22.3 overs (0 Run) Short again, on middle, Cameron Green stabs it back to the bowler.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Marnus Labuschagne punches it towards deep point for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Run out chance....missed! This is tossed up, full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne pushes it wide of short covers where the fielder fumbles a bit, and Marnus Labuschagne sets off for the run but is sent back when he is halfway through, Suryakumar Yadav throws it low and to the left of the keeper where KL Rahul fails to collect it cleanly and Marnus survives.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Ravindra Jadeja continues with his fuller length, on middle, angling in, Marnus Labuschagne clips it towards deep square leg for another run.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Full again and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne miscues his drive towards short mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on middle, Cameron Green drills it wide of mid on for a quick single.
Cameron Green walks out to the middle.
21.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mohammad Shami strikes again! A brilliant bowling change from KL Rahul and Steven Smith goes back to the hut now after a decent knock. Shami lands this on a good length and around off, no movement in the air but nips back in sharply after hitting the deck, Steven Smith goes for the expansive drive without much footwork and only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. A huge wicket for India as the Aussies are three down now!
21.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Steven Smith pats it down to the off side.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Marnus Labuschagne drives it through covers for a single.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Spinning away, short and on off, Marnus Labuschagne knocks it down to long on and gets across for a single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped short again, on off, Steven Smith drives it crisply to deep point and takes a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short, around off, Marnus Labuschagne hangs back and pushes it to long off for one more run.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne carves it along the ground towards point.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery, full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne backs away and places it towards cover.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Turning away, short and outside off, Steven Smith punches it to deep point for a single.
