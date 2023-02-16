Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta showered praises on Ravindra Jadeja and went on to call him the best all-rounder in all formats of the sport. Jadeja made a brilliant comeback from injury to guide India to victory over Australia in the first Test encounter in Nagpur. Jadeja took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with a gritty half century on a pitch that assisted the spinners. Dasgupta said that Jadeja has recovered brilliantly from his injury hiatus and he impressed both experts and fans with his all-round performance against the Aussies.

“Absolutely, and that too after a break of six months. He had some first-class cricket but this is Australia, they are international cricketers. And after six months to showcase such temperament and discipline in both his batting and bowling, he played more than 150 balls, and the thing about Ravindra Jadeja is that he has so many different shots, he plays a safe innings and keeps a normal strike rate. This is the mental discipline that we see in his bowling as well. That's the reason he is considered one of the best and in my opinion he's the best all-rounder in maybe all forms,” Dasgupta told Star Sports.

Dasgupta also lauded Rohit Sharma for his captaincy and acumen when it comes to on-field reviews.

“Both captaincy and runs, the way he has captained from day one itself, made the right decisions, knew when to change the bowlers, key changes, bowling changes and DRS for that wicket. If you look back, it was the first wicket of the day, it looked like it was missing, but to take that call, in the second over of the first day, you could have lost the review right? So that's the kind of captaincy that he wants to do, what he wants to achieve. And we saw that with his batting as well. And talking about his batting, the way he paced his innings, that was like a complete test match innings,”

India face Australia in the second Test encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi.

