India batter Shreyas Iyer did not walk out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia. Instead, Ravindra Jadeja was promoted up the order. Similarly, on Day 4, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat joined Virat Kohli in the middle after Jadeja got out, following a bizarre shot-selection. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update of Shreyas. The 28-year-old has picked up lower back pain and has been taken for scans.

"Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," the BCCI said in a statement.

However, the BCCI did not make it clear whether he will come out to bat or not.

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

Virat Kohli reached his first Test half-century since January 2022 during Day 3.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Kohli hit an unbeaten 59 after Shubman Gill had scored his second Test ton to take India to 289/3 at stumps against Australia.

Gill stood out with his 128 -- the opener's second Test ton -- as he built key partnerships including a 113-run stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 42.

Spinners kept coming back with wickets as Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy took one each on a pitch favouring the batsmen.

The 23-year-old Gill, who replaced a struggling KL Rahul in the third Test, hit 12 fours and one big six in a good show of batting to surpass his previous Test best of 110.

(With AFP Inputs)



Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple