The debate on KL Rahul's inclusion over Shubman Gill in India's Playing XI for the first two Tests against Australia is taking a new turn with each passing day. The opening batter miserably failed to leave a mark in both the matches as he could only fetch 38 runs. Despite giving a forgettable performance, Rahul has been named in the squad for the remaining two matches but got stripped from his vice-captain's position. As the third Test is just around the corner, the opinions from the experts have got divided into two sides, where one faction wants Rahul in the Playing XI while the other one wants the in-form Gill.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has also expressed his thought and stated that the team management should show faith in Gill as the young batter has proved himself and deserves a chance, based on his form.

"He (Gill) is that good at the moment and whether he scores or doesn't score, on form, on merit, he deserves a chance," Shastri said on ICC Review.

"Not at all. I mean, it's straight up, It comes down to performance,” Shastri replied when asked about how making changes to a winning team may effect combination. “You stick it on the board. This is the performance. It's a tough thing for a coach, I remember I had to do it many times, where you just sit down, and explain to the player, ‘This is what's on the board, what do you think?'

Gill has shown a fiery form in Test cricket with his maiden century against Bangladesh in December last year. Apart from this, he went on to score a double century against New Zealand in an ODI match in January.

India hold a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, heading into the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Australia could be boosted by the possible returns of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc. However, the hosts will be without the services of captain Pat Cummins and veteran batter David Warner.



Featured Video Of The Day

Can Ravindra Jadeja Help India Win World Test Championship Final?