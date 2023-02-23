Though KL Rahul has retained his place for the third and fourth Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there is a lot of speculation on whether he will be part of the playing XI. Rahul failed to score big in the first two Tests. The talented batter last scored a Test half-century in January, 2022 against South Africa in Johannesburg. His last Test ton came against the same opponents in December, 2021. He has been at the receiving end of a severe criticism by former players.

Some, however, have sympathised with him suggesting that a break might help him. India's star wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik narrated his own days of struggle while analysing KL Rahul's form.

"This is a professional world, you've got to deal with those sorrowful moments but as a player when I look at what he has gone through. When you get out that way knowing very well this could have been your last innings. It has happened to me when you go into the dressing room, quietly walk into the toilet, and shed a tear or two. It's not a nice feeling because there's not much you can do," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"He also knows for a fact that if he's going to be dropped for the next match, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of the one innings, it is because of what has transpired in the last five-six Test matches. He is a class player. He is very good in all formats. At this point, I don't think it's the technique, it's what is happening between the ears. He might need some time away from the game. Come back fresh for the ODIs."

Karthik backed Shubman Gill to open for India in the third Test against Australia. "Temporarily for the moment, I will have to go with Shubman Gill. He batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the India XI (for the third Test). I felt bad for KL Rahul. He has been under the scanner. But One thing is for sure, KL will come back strongly and when he does, there are not too many right-handed batters who can match him with the quality and range of shots," DK said.

