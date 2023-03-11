The Mr. Consistent in Indian cricket when it comes to Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara, added a new feather to his cap as he became reached the 2000-run landmark in Tests against Australia. Pujara, whose place in the Indian team was questioned not too long ago, seems to have hit the purple patch once again, putting useful runs on the board for the Indian team. On Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia, Pujara crossed the 2000-run mark in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a feat not achieved by any active Indian cricketer at present.

In the past, only the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid have managed to put 2000 runs on the board against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Ahmedabad test was the 24th for Pujara in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the first one being in the 2017-18 season.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara dominated Australian bowlers in the first session of the fourth Test.

India lost the wicket of their skipper Rohit Sharma for 35(58) in the first hour of Day-3. But India quickly recovered with the help of Pujara and Gill.

Cheteshwar Pujara stepped onto the pitch to steady the innings of the Indian team as the entire crowd applauded him. He took some time to adapt to the surroundings. But once he solved the mysteries of the pitch he quickly switched to his aggressive approach.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Shubman Gill continued his approach of rotating the strike and finding boundaries whenever he felt like it. He got his fourth half-century in the Test format in 28.2 overs. He continues to steadily progress towards his second century in the Test format.

India resumed their innings at 36/0, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ending the day with 17(33)* and 18(27)* respectively.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar's Life-Size Statue To Be Unveiled At Wankhede During 2023 World Cup