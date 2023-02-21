The issue of KL Rahul and his continued place in the India playing XI despite a string of poor scores is becoming a serious topic now. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been quite vocal on social media regarding Rahul getting a long rope. Former India opener Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, did a YouTube video on KL Rahul. Towards the end of the video, Chopra urged Prasad to stay calm and not peddle 'agendas' if there are any or highlight stats that suit his thoughts.

"I am not saying KL Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma but I humbly request you to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let's not peddle them. Let's talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts," Aakash stressed.

The comments have not gone down well with Prasad and he took on the former India opener on social media. "So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out," Prasad wrote in a series of tweets.

"I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for

@cricketaakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views. I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda.

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Sponsored by Vuukle

"This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai.

This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai pic.twitter.com/caNnrbC5lj — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

"And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn't make sense to me. That doesn't affect the players performance. Most players don't read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited," Prasad added.

"I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn't suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes."

Rahul has retained his place in the India squad for the third and fourth Tests against Australia. However, it remains to be seen whether the off-colour opener gets a chance in the XI.

Featured Video Of The Day

The Noida Academy That's Changing Lives Through Basketball