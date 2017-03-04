Nathan Lyon Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker For Australia vs India

Nathan Lyon was in his elements on the first day of the second Test match against India in Bengaluru on Saturday. Opting to bat, India found themselves in a whole lot of trouble as Lyon went through the Indian batting line-up, claiming eight wickets as the visitors continued their dominance from where they left in Pune. The 29-year-old returned with figures of 8 for 50 as India were bundled out for 189 in the first innings. Lyon overtook Brett Lee to become the highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests against India. The New South Wales bowler picked now has 58 wickets in 12 matches against India so far, going past Lee, who took 53 wickets against India playing in the same number of matches.

Lyon's 8-50 is not just his career-best figures but also the sixth best Test figures by an Australian ever.

Just when India were looking to build a partnership, Lyon struck with the ball before lunch by removing Cheteshwar Pujara, who was caught at short backward square leg after failing to negotiate the sharp turn.

India captain Virat Kohli was caught in the crease and left a ball that did not turn, catching him right in front of the stumps as Lyon was beginning to unfold all his tricks with the ball.

Ajinkya Rahane was Lyon's next victim, who was stumped by Matthew Wade. Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja didn't trouble the scorers much as Lyon kept the pressure and got rid of each one of them, one by one.

KL Rahul (90) was left stranded in the crease as he kept losing partners at the other end only to play a rash shot to throw his wicket away to Lyon, who became his seventh victim.

The Australian off-spinner made short work of Ishant Sharma as he dismissed him first ball to achieve his best-ever figures in Test cricket.