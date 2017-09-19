 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Rain Threat To Second ODI, Both Teams Cancel Training Session

Updated: 19 September 2017 18:20 IST

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may bring more rain to Kolkata.

India vs Australia: Rain Threat To Second ODI, Both Teams Cancel Training Session
Kolkata may receive more rain in the coming days. © Instagram

The second One-day International (ODI) between India and Australia, which is to be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on September 21, is facing weather concerns as the ground has been under covers for the last two days due to heavy rainfall. Both teams got their training sessions cancelled due to persistent rain and are waiting for the weather to clear. The Australian team, on September 19, trained indoors while the while the Indian team abandoned its practice session. The series-opener in Chennai was a truncated affair due to rain and the second ODI could also be hit by poor weather.

"Today's (weather) condition is because of a low pressure formation at northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbouring areas. Also, there's the axis of monsoon trough, causing rainfall," IMD Kolkata director Ganesh Das told PTI.

The low pressure will pass by tomorrow but the Met director says there will be chances it could rain on Thursday.

The Steve Smith-led Australians arrived in the morning and quickly changed their plan as their batsmen hit the indoor facilities, while bowlers returned to the team hotel.

"Doubt we will be out on the ground today," posted Australia vice-captain David Warner on his Instagram account with a photo of Eden Gardens under cover.

 

Doubt we will be out on the ground today.

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

India were slated to train in the evening session but seeing the ground reality they were quick to cancel the session.

"Since it's raining and the facilities are covered, they won't go to the stadium today," read an official communication from Team India.

"We need at least two hours of sunshine to get the ground ready. We are well-equipped, we are keeping our fingers crossed. The good thing is we still have two days," East Zone curator Ashish Bhowmick told PTI.

India are leading the five-match ODI series 1-0 after a 26-run win over the world champions in Chennai

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith David Andrew Warner India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Eden Gardens is under covers for past two days
  • David Warner uploaded a photo of the Eden Gardens on Instagram
  • India vs Australia second ODI will be played at Kolkata
Related Articles
India vs Australia: I Did Not Execute My Plan Against Hardik Pandya, Says Adam Zampa
India vs Australia: I Did Not Execute My Plan Against Hardik Pandya, Says Adam Zampa
India vs Australia: Steve Smith's Captaincy Is Challenged Now, Says Michael Clarke
India vs Australia: Steve Smith's Captaincy Is Challenged Now, Says Michael Clarke
Places To Visit In Kolkata? Go To Sourav Ganguly's House, Twitterati Tell David Warner
Places To Visit In Kolkata? Go To Sourav Ganguly's House, Twitterati Tell David Warner
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.