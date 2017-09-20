India vs Australia: David Warner Under Pressure While Facing Me, Says Kuldeep Yadav

India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is proving to be a nightmare for Australian opener David Warner. The 22-year-old had, in his debut Test in Dharamsala earlier this year, dismissed Warner and again foxed the Australian during the opening ODI match of the five-match series in Chennai on Sunday. Going into the third ODI, Yadav feels that he can dismiss Warner 'any time' as the Australian vice-captain seems 'under pressure' while facing him. "I guess he (Warner) takes a lot of pressure while batting against me and that makes me feel that I can get him out any time," Yadav told reporters ahead of second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He also said that he has never felt any pressure while bowling to Warner.

"It's good that there's no pressure on me and I enjoy bowling to him. I always feel to get him out and set my plans accordingly. I will try to get him out more," he said.

Yadav also explained how he plans Warner's wicket and creates pressure on the opener.

"Kisi player pe agar aap haavi ho to jaldi out karne ki koshish karoge (whenever you have an upper hand over a particular player, you would try to get him out as quickly as possible)," he said.

However, Yadav rated Australian captain Steve Smith as the toughest batsman he has bowled to.

"In Tests, I have seen he (Smith) reads you well. He has an idea how to sneak a single. He prefers to play in leg-stump region and plays shots at ease."

Yadav came into the limelight in 2014 during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL game against Mumbai Indians.

"When I came to Kolkata Knight Riders, there were quality spinners in the team like Sunil Narine, Shakib al-Hasan, Piyush bhai (Chawla) and then Brad Hogg also joined. It was a great learning experience for me," he said.

Yadav said he along with Chahal were shouldering responsibility in absence of the regular Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"A lot of responsibility has come in being two young spinners. There's a lot of expectation. There will be a time when we may go wicketless. It is about making most of the great experience. It will become easy in future for us if we do well now.

"With senior players in the team, there's a good opportunity for us to learn now, get matured series by series by series," he said.

(With PTI inputs)