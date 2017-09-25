 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

After Hardik Pandya's Heroics, A Big Compliment From Kumar Sangakkara

Updated: 25 September 2017 19:09 IST

Pandya played a series-winning knock of 78 in the 3rd ODI vs Australia at Indore.

After Hardik Pandya's Heroics, A Big Compliment From Kumar Sangakkara
Pandya has played two match-winning knocks in the ongoing India-Australia series. © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday termed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a 'great asset' to Indian cricket after his starring role in the hosts' series-clinching five-wicket win over Australia in Indore. The Baroda cricketer's 72-ball 78 and his crucial fifth-wicket stand with Manish Pandey, who remained unbeaten on 36, helped the Men in Blue chase down their 294-run target with 13 balls to spare. Pandya made the most of his promotion to number four in the batting order by putting on 78 runs with Pandey, who hit the winning runs. Pandya, who survived a dropped chance by skipper Steve Smith off Agar on 41, once again made it count for India after his 83 in the opening game in Chennai. The 23-year-old's explosive innings was applauded by fans and fellow cricketers. One message in particular, that from legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara, stood out. "@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions," the Sri Lankan tweeted. "Thank you for the kind words sir!," replied Pandya.

After his man-of-the-match performance in Indore, Kohli was effusive in his praise of Pandya.

"Rohit and Rahane were very good and then Hardik Pandya, only he can do what he does when he bats like that. He (Pandya) is a star," a delighted Kohli said after the win.

"He possess ability with the bat, ball and in the field as well. We have been wanting a guy like that for the past five, six years.

"A really explosive all-rounder is what we were missing and he's giving us that balance. A great asset for Indian cricket and I wish him all the best for the future," he added.

With two games to go in the series, Pandya will be aiming to further cement his reputation as India's finest all-rounder at the moment.

The fourth ODI is scheduled for Bengaluru on Thursday.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Kumar Sangakkara Hardik Himanshu Pandya India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pandya played a 78-run knock in the 3rd ODI
  • India beat Australia by 5 wickets in Indore on Sunday
  • Kohli praised Pandya for his performance
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Want Accuracy In Your Bowling, Watch Hardik Pandya At Nets
India vs Australia: Want Accuracy In Your Bowling, Watch Hardik Pandya At Nets
Virender Sehwag's Classic Birthday Wish For 'My Kung Fu Pandya'
Virender Sehwag's Classic Birthday Wish For 'My Kung Fu Pandya'
Hardik Pandya Clears The Air About 'Mystery Girl' In Viral Photo
Hardik Pandya Clears The Air About 'Mystery Girl' In Viral Photo
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.