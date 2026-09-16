Chasing a target of 160 runs against Afghanistan in the first T20I, Team India never looked under pressure as the opening duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma forged an 88-run partnership for the first wicket. Samson roared back to form with a 57-run knock off just 22 balls as India overhauled the total in just 14.5 overs. The wicket-keeper batter's exemplary knock put the chatter around his competition with the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to bed, showing the cricket world again that form is temporary, while class is permanent.

Samson, speaking in the press conference after the game, was asked about the competition for the two opening spots in the T20I team. However, the veteran cricketer produced a mic-drop statement, saying competition only exists for the outside world. For him, both Sooryavanshi and Abhishek are teammates who are playing together for the country. He stressed that there is no chatter in the team about one player being snubbed or another not getting enough opportunities.

"I think they (Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma) are competitors for the outside world, but we are a team, and we are playing for our country. We want to win the game first, and then it comes down to the other individuals. We cannot sulk or be in a negative frame of mind, thinking, 'Oh, I did not get it, why was it given to him?' Those kinds of mindsets do not work here," Samson told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Samson also spoke about the chatter on social media, where a number of former Indian cricketers have opined on the competition for the opening spot. Some suggest that Sooryavanshi deserves to play over Samson in the team, while others believe Abhishek should make way for the teenage batter.

While Samson is not someone who pays heed to the comments on the internet, he admitted to having come across some remarks made by former cricketers.

"I try to switch the Wi-Fi off. But sometimes the Wi-Fi gets switched on, and comments become visible. Some senior player says something. So I think it is very normal."

"Definitely, outside noise does affect cricketers in India. But you need to be very clear about your mindset, how you need to prepare, and the mindset you need to play with," he added.

We Are Not Robots: Samson

Samson also admitted that the 'outside noise' has hurt him in the past, but he tries to not pay too much attention to it. Although he succeeds at times, sometimes certain comments get to him, as he is not a 'machine'.

"I think I have been mature enough and experienced enough to know how to handle it. Earlier, it used to hurt a little. I am not a machine. We are not robots, that we can say, 'No, it does not affect me.' Definitely, it affects you," said Samson.

"If I paid attention to those things, I could not bat like this. Before hitting a shot, I would think ten times, 'Oh, if I get out, there will be Wi-Fi problems again.' So instead, I tell myself, 'No problem'," he added.

Having featured in the first couple of matches of the series, one of Samson and Abhishek is expected to make way for Sooryavanshi, especially after skipper Shreyas Iyer dropped a massive hint over his return to the playing XI in the final match.

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