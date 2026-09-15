Star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series against Afghanistan. The fresh injury makes Chakravarthy highly doubtful for the Asian Games, which begin on September 19. India will also play a historic T20I against Japan on September 22 before beginning their Asian Games campaign in Nisshin, Japan, on September 28. Chakravarthy played in the first T20I.

Chakravarthy was making his comeback to the Indian team after recovering from a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the tour of England, at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. That injury forced him to miss the T20I tour of Zimbabwe in July. He previously suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Varun Chakravarthy experienced sudden-onset discomfort in his left lateral abdominal region while bowling his third over in the first T20I. Scans have revealed a side strain, and he has subsequently been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is," the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Apeaking in the post-match press conference after the 1st T20I, where he didn't show any signs of picking up the latest injury, Chakaravarthy spoke about the toll of constant physical rehabilitation and the demands placed on modern-day cricketers.

"Injuries are very common for all sportspeople, and it just shows that we are working, and we are giving our best. Sometimes, we push beyond our limits, and that's when the body gives in. So, that's when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger," he had said.

Ahead of the series, India pacer Harshit Rana did not recover in time for the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games despite being included in the original squad, subject to fitness. Yash Thakur was named as his replacement.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounders Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar have also recently recovered from injuries.

With agency inputs

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