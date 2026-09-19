India defeated Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third T20I in Delhi on Thursday to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match series. Batting first, Shreyas Iyer and Co posted a mammoth total of 221/7 in 20 overs, with opener Abhishek Sharma smashing 108 off just 34 balls. In response, India bundled Afghanistan out for 94, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi picking up three wickets each. Despite sweeping the series, India's decision to bench Arshdeep Singh and field pacer Yash Thakur in his place drew criticism from former India opener Kris Srikkanth.

Thakur claimed one wicket and conceded 17 runs in two overs during the third T20I. Srikkanth criticized the team management for backing him despite his underwhelming numbers.

"How can some random guy like him wear the Indian cap? If Yash Thakur is getting the Indian cap, it sends a signal that you are giving the Indian cap very easily to anybody and everybody. That is not a good sign. To play for India, you need some credibility, talent, and strong domestic performance," said Srikkanth on YouTube channel.

"It's an injustice that Yash Thakur is playing for India. This is not, and it's not fair or right. It's not fair on people like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Guys like Yash Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi are not even regulars in their IPL teams," he added.

Thakur made his India debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in July. He played two matches in that series and picked up two wickets.

In the IPL, Thakur has featured in 22 matches and taken 27 wickets. However, he managed to play only one game for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

Following the clean sweep against Afghanistan, Team India are now gearing up for a historic one-off T20I against Japan, followed by the Asian Games 2026.

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