India vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming, 2nd T20I Live Telecast: India lead Afghanistan 1-0 in the three-match series but they suffered an injury blow on Monday. India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against Afghanistan due to a side strain, making him doubtful for the upcoming Asian Games. Chakaravarthy had recently recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered on the tour of England in July. He picked up a wicket in the series opener against Afghanistan that India won comfortably, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs. (India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Updates)

When will the India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I will take place on September 15 (Tuesday)

Where will the India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match be held?

The India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I is being held at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will happen 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match for free?

The India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. Additionally, it will be broadcast for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

All information as per information provided by broadcaster

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