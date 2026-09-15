India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson smashed a scintillating 22-ball 57, giving India a spectacular start alongside Abhishek Sharma, in the second T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan, in Delhi on Tuesday. Chasing 160, India have raced to 108/2 after 8 overs, with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer at the crease. After a slow start, Samson completed his fifty off just 20 balls, while Abhishek got out for 39 off 19. Earlier, Afghanistan posted a total of 159/8 in 20 overs. Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals, as India pacer Arshdeep Singh took two wickets and all-rounder Nitish Reddy registered a career-best three-wicket haul. After a dominant seven-wicket victory in the first match, Shreyas Iyer-led India have the chance to wrap up the series victory with a win again today. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates from IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I, straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi:
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: SIX!
Abhishek gone? Samson gone? No problem for India, because Ishan Kishan is here. The No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world slams a straight 6, over the bowler's head and into the stands.
IND 108/2 (8)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 100 up for India in 7.1 overs
100 up for India! It has taken them just 43 balls to get to the three-figure mark. The required run-rate is already under 5 runs per over. A fantastic platform built by Abhishek and Samson.
IND 100/2 (7.1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: SIX, OUT! Samson carnage ends
GONE! Samson's blitzkrieg comes to a stop. He smashes another 6 that goes just over deep mid-wicket, but then falls on the final ball of Rashid's over, getting caught right on the edge of the boundary at long-off.
A spectacular 22-ball 57 from Samson that will certainly silence some doubters!
IND 99/2 (7)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: FOUR! 50 for Samson!
Half-century for Sanju Samson! An outside edge runs away for 4 through third-man, and helps Samson reach his half-century in just 20 balls. Ridiculous striking in the latter half of that knock.
IND 93/1 (6.4)
IND vs AFG LIVE: SIX, OUT! Abhishek departs!
GONE! Rashid Khan gets Abhishek Sharma! The southpaw steps out and smashes a 6 on the first ball after the powerplay, tries to do the same on the second ball too, but doesn't time it that well. Good catch by Sediq at deep mid-wicket.
Abhishek is gone for 39 off 19.
IND 88/1 (6.2)
IND vs AFG LIVE: More sixes! India 82/0 after powerplay
Sanju Samson is unleashing carnage! Abhishek slams a 6 on the first ball of the final over of the powerplay, but then Samson shows his power. 6, 4, 4, 6 from the right-hander on the final four balls, as Nabi's third over goes for 26. Maximum over deep mid-wicket, then a boundary through mid-off, then another 4 through the covers, and then one more straight 6 to add the cherry on top.
Samson has gone from 8 off 10 to 47 off 19!
IND 82/0 (6)
IND vs AFG LIVE: FOUR, SIX, FOUR, FOUR! Samson!
Sanju Samson enters the party! The under-pressure opener slams 4 through mid-on, then flicks it over deep fine-leg for 6, and then slams 4 more over cover. A single off the next ball brings up the 50 for India!
And he gets 4 more on the final ball! Samson hits it straight onto the stumps at the non-striker's end, but it's been hit so hard that the ball races away for a boundary anyway! 20 off Omarzai's over.
IND 55/0 (5)
IND vs AFG LIVE: SIX more! Abhishek survives scare
Abhishek Sharma smashes another maximum! Short from Nabi and hammered over long-on once again. He then miscues the final ball of the over, but fortunately for him, it lands safely, beyond the 30-yard circle.
IND 35/0 (4)
IND vs AFG LIVE: FOUR! First boundary for Samson!
After a slow start, Samson finally gets a boundary. It's streaky, helped down fine-leg, but that 4 will help his strike-rate a bit. He is on 8 off 10, while Abhishek is already on 17 off 8 at the other end.
IND 27/0 (3)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: SIX! Abhishek goes big!
Abhishek slams a maximum! The southpaw seems to be continuing his form from the first T20I. Mohammad Nabi kept the first five balls of the second over down to just four runs, but Abhishek hammers a 6 over long-on on the final delivery.
IND 21/0 (2)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Chase begins!
We are back! India's chase is underway. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opening for India.
Mujeeb ur Rahman bowls the first over, but Abhishek slams two boundaries to begin!
IND 12/0 (1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Afghanistan post 159/8
SIX to finish! Afghanistan finish on 159. A massive hit from Noor Ahmad on the final ball, over deep mid-wicket for 6. Some big hits at the end get them over the 150-run mark, after an initial struggle.
AFG 159/8 (20)
IND Target: 160
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT! Stunning catch from Axar Patel, Rashid departs
GONE! Incredible catch! Rashid Khan's cameo comes to an end. He tries a big shot over deep square-leg, but Axar Patel comes running in from fine-leg and takes a sensational diving catch! Third wicket for Nitish Kumar Reddy.
A priceless knock from Rashid nonetheless - 28 off 16.
AFG 148/8 (19.1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT! Bumrah strikes!
Jasprit Bumrah takes a crucial wicket at the death! Mohammad Nabi slams a boundary on the first ball of the over, but then goes for another big hit and slices it to cover, where captain Shreyas Iyer takes a comfortable catch.
AFG 148/7 (18.5)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: FOUR, FOUR, SIX! Rashid Khan!
Rashid Khan to the party! The Afghanistan legend slams Arshdeep for 16 in his final over. A boundary nudged through third-man, then he steps out and slams 4 more through the covers. But Rashid saves the best one for the last ball, smashing a massive 6 over long-off!
AFG 142/6 (18)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: FOUR!
Afghanistan pick up 10 runs off Bumrah's third over, helped by a boundary from Rashid Khan. Rashid charges down the track, but then gently guides the delivery for 4 through the off-side.
AFG 126/6 (17)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: FOUR, SIX! Nabi goes big!
Big hits by Mohammad Nabi! The veteran all-rounder has a big job at hand if Afghanistan are to post a good total today, and he targets Ravi Bishnoi in his final over. An outside edge for 4 through third-man, but then he clobbers a 6 over deep mid-wicket.
AFG 116/6 (16)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT! Afghanistan 6 down!
Big wicket for India! Darwish Rasooli was looking good but his cameo comes to an end. Arshdeep Singh strikes with the first ball after coming back into the attack. Rasooli goes for a big hit again, but Tilak Varma takes another good catch.
AFG 100/6 (14.1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 100 up for Afghanistan in 14 overs
100 comes up for Afghanistan! Three runs ran by Rasooli and Nabi on the final ball of the 14th over, bringing up the three-figure mark. With six overs to go, Afghanistan will be hoping to notch up at least 160 from here.
AFG 100/5 (14)
IND vs AFG LIVE: SIX, OUT! Afghanistan 5 down
Azmatullah Omarzai departs! Darwish Rasooli smashes another 6, this time off Axar Patel, but the off-spinner recovers and takes the wicket of Omarzai. The Afghan all-rounder goes for a big hit but doesn't time it well, good catch by Tilak Varma at long-on.
AFG 96/5 (13.3)
IND vs AFG LIVE: SIX! FOUR!
Huge hit! First 6 of the evening for Afghanistan, and it comes off Darwish Rasooli's blade. Length ball from Shivam Dube and hammered over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. That one came right out of the middle of the bat.
Omarzai then joins the act and slams a boundary to end the over! 13 off it.
AFG 89/4 (13)
IND vs AFG LIVE: DROPPED!
Ravi Bishnoi has put one down! Omarzai slams it towards long-off, didn't get the best connection. Bishnoi comes charging in but he ends up putting it down. Massive lifeline for Afghanistan.
AFG 75/4 (11.5)
IND vs AFG LIVE: FOUR! Omarzai starts off well
Azmatullah Omarzai begins with a boundary! Crunching shot through the off-side from the experienced all-rounder. With Afghanistan in trouble again, the responsibility lies on Azmat's shoulders once again to rescue his team.
AFG 73/4 (11)
IND vs AFG LIVE: GONE! Fourth wicket down!
Another one bites the dust! Nitish Reddy picks up his second wicket of the evening. He struck with the first ball of his first over, he has struck with the first ball of his second over too.
Gulbadin absolutely miscues the pull, the ball goes way up, and Sanju Samson takes an excellent catch.
AFG 67/4 (10.1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Afghanistan 67/3 after 10 overs
10 overs done. Afghanistan started off poorly, then started to rebuild thanks to Zadran and Sediq. But the duo have departed in the last two overs, leaving their side in a bit of bother.
AFG 67/3 (10)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT! Bishnoi strikes!
One more for India! Ravi Bishnoi picks up a wicket on his comeback match! Sediqullah Atal looks to go big, but he picks out the fielder at long-on. Tilak Varma in the deep, safe as houses.
AFG 59/3 (9.2)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT! First-ball wicket for Nitish Reddy!
GONE! Nitish Reddy strikes first ball! Shreyas Iyer trusts Reddy over Dube as the fifth bowler, and the young all-rounder picks up the set Ibrahim Zadran on the very first ball. Zadran looks to go over mid-wicket, but finds the fielder in the deep.
AFG 51/2 (8.1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 50 up for Afghanistan
A couple of slow overs after the powerplay for Afghanistan. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi have improved in their second overs and kept things tight. Zadran is inching towards a half-century, but he'll be hoping to improve his strike-rate.
AFG 51/1 (8)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Afghanistan 41/1 after powerplay
End of the powerplay! Ravi Bishnoi bowls the final over of the powerplay. Zadran welcomes him with a boundary, but then the leg-spinner recovers and concedes just 8 runs in the over.
AFG 41/1 (6)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: More boundaries for Afghanistan!
Three good overs in a row for Afghanistan. Ibrahim Zadran sweeps Axar Patel for 4, and then Sediqullah Atal also gets a lucky boundary through fine-leg on the final ball.
AFG 33/1 (5)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: FOUR, FOUR, FOUR!
Expensive over from Arshdeep Singh! The boundaries starting to flow for Afghanistan now. Two for Zadran, the first flicked through mid-wicket, and the second slammed through extra cover. Then Arshdeep gives Sediqullah a delivery on the pads, and the left-hander flicks it away for the third 4 of the over!
AFG 24/1 (4)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: FOUR, FOUR!
First boundaries for Afghanistan! Much-needed. Ibrahim Zadran goes over mid-on and picks up 4 against Bumrah on the first ball of the third over. Next ball, he targets the same area again and gets the same result, 4 more!
AFG 10/1 (2.2)
IND vs AFG LIVE: OUT! Arshdeep strikes, Gurbaz duck!
GONE! Arshdeep gets Gurbaz! India's phenomenal start continues. After a maiden over from Bumrah, Arshdeep gets Gurbaz on his third ball. Short of a length, Gurbaz tries a powerful swing but mistimes it. It's a simple catch for Bishnoi at mid-on.
Consecutive ducks for Rahmanullah Gurbaz!
AFG 0/1 (1.3)
IND vs AFG LIVE: Bumrah starts with a maiden over!
Bumrah starts off with a maiden! Six dots in a row, and a number of deliveries from Bumrah to keep Zadran guessing. Inswinger, outswinger, yorker, slower one... masterful stuff from India's pace spearhead.
AFG 0/0 (1)
IND vs AFG LIVE: Play begins!
WE ARE LIVE! The second T20I is underway in Delhi! Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran out to open for Afghanistan, Jasprit Bumrah with he new ball!
The first ball swings away from the right-hander, Bumrah starts off with a dot.
AFG 0/0 (0.1)
IND vs AFG LIVE: Match about to begin
We are moments away from the start of the second T20I between India and Afghanistan in Delhi. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Will Arshdeep be able to deliver again?
Arshdeep Singh, India's highest-ever wicket-taker in T20I cricket, gave them the perfect start in the first game, ending with figures of 3/19 in four overs. The onus will be on him again to deliver with the new ball!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Afghanistan playing XI
Afghanistan XI vs India: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Same team for Afghanistan despite the loss in the first game.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: India playing XI
India XI vs Afghanistan: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
One change for India - Ravi Bishnoi is in for the injured Varun Chakravarthy.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: India win toss, opt to bowl!
India win the toss and opt to bowl! Shreyas Iyer calls tails, and it's the correct call. No surprises in the decision to bowl, after India won the previous game chasing.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: The Abhishek Sharma show
Abhishek Sharma put up a sensational performance in the first game, smashing 82 off just 32. It was a typical swashbuckling innings from the left-handed opener, and he blew the opposition out of the game even before the powerplay was over. Having lost his No. 1 rank in the ICC T20I batting rankings, he will be hoping to put in a consistent run and regain his spot.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Toss in 15 minutes
We are just 15 minutes away from toss time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which is the venue for all three matches in the series. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Pressure on Afghanistan top order
Afghanistan will be hoping to fare better with the bat compared to the first T20I, when they were down to 43/5 early on. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal will be aiming to start off better against Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and co.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has grown into the darling of the Indian cricket fanbase in 2026, but will he be snubbed for the second game in a row? The 15-year-old sensation was left out for Sanju Samson in the first T20I, but Samson had a poor outing with the bat.
All eyes are on head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Changes to India's playing XI
Star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the ongoing series due to a calf injury, so expect at least one new face in India's playing XI today. Former ICC No. 1-ranked T20I bowler Ravi Bishnoi could be the like-for-like replacement for Varun.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Can Afghanistan bounce back?
Afghanistan are still searching for their first-ever victory over India in international cricket, and their strength in T20I cricket has never been greater. In the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ahmad and Azmatullah Omarzai, Afghanistan have several high-quality T20 cricketers in their ranks.
Shreyas Iyer and co. cannot afford to underestimate their opposition, despite the big win in the first T20I.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: India eyeing series victory
India achieved a massive victory in the first T20I on Sunday. After restricting Afghanistan to 156/8, India chased it down in just 13.4 overs, with opener Abhishek Sharma hammering 82 off just 32 balls. Today, India can seal series victory with another win!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 2nd T20I!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and Afghanistan. We're in Delhi once again for the second game of the three-match series, which is being hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. India have the chance to wrap up the series win today!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!