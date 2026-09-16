India have had a perfect start to the three-T20I series against Afghanistan. India won both matches with power-packed shows from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Nitish Kumar Reddy, among others. The series also saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah after a long injury lay-off. Bumrah is playing his first series since July. Playing for India in an ODI against England, he suffered an impact injury to his left knee while fielding.

In the two matches so far against Afghanistan, Bumrah has taken one wicket each in the first and second games and conceded 26 and 25 runs respectively. He had an interesting reaction when Shivam Dube's sloppy fielding resulted in a four in the second T20I off his over. It happened in the third over, which was Bumrah's first. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan punched one through the mid-off region. Dube gave chase to the ball, but a boundary was scored. Bumrah could not do much and just clapped.

India produced another emphatic chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second T20I on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 160 after Afghanistan posted 159/8, India needed only 14.5 overs to cross the line, riding an explosive opening stand between Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma before Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma completed the job.

Samson provided the defining contribution at the top, smashing a 22-ball 57 in an innings that combined seven fours and four sixes. After a quiet opening couple of overs, the right-hander rapidly shifted gears, finding the boundary repeatedly against Afghanistan's spinners.

Abhishek was equally aggressive, reaching 39 from 19 deliveries with two fours and four sixes. The pair raced to a 50-run partnership in only 28 balls and took India to 82 without loss at the end of the powerplay, the same score India had managed in the first six overs of the opening T20I.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was brought into the attack in the seventh over and immediately provided some relief. He ended the 93-run opening partnership by dismissing Abhishek, who miscued an attempted big hit to Sediqullah Atal at mid-wicket.

Rashid struck again four balls later, ending Samson's blistering stay when the opener lofted a delivery towards long-off, where Mohammad Nabi completed the catch. Despite losing both openers, India were already 99/2 after seven overs and firmly in control.

Shreyas Iyer joined Ishan Kishan, who had continued the momentum with a six off Noor Ahmad. Iyer briefly threatened to accelerate, hitting Rashid for a six over extra cover, but the Afghanistan skipper claimed his third wicket soon after when Iyer edged a faster delivery to Ibrahim Zadran at slip.

That was effectively Afghanistan's final opening. Tilak Varma joined Kishan with India needing only 35 runs, and the pair kept the chase moving without taking unnecessary risks.

Kishan then launched Mujeeb Ur Rahman for four, six and four in the 14th over, reducing the equation to a single hit. Tilak took a single off Rashid before Kishan finished the chase in style, cutting the next delivery through the off-side for four.

Earlier, Afghanistan had a difficult start after Jasprit Bumrah opened with a maiden, and Arshdeep Singh removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a second successive duck in the series. Ibrahim Zadran rebuilt with Sediqullah Atal before Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Zadran for 37.

Reddy went on to claim three wickets for 24 runs, while Arshdeep took two. Rashid Khan's 28 off 16 and Mohammad Nabi's 20 helped Afghanistan recover late, but Bumrah and Reddy struck in the final two overs to prevent a bigger finish.

Noor Ahmad hit a six from the final ball to take Afghanistan to 159/8, but India's openers ensured the target never became a serious challenge.

The third and final T20I will be played on Thursday, with India holding an unassailable 2-0 advantage.

With IANS inputs

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