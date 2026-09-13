Ahead of the Asian Games 2026, India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in Delhi. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the series will serve as an ideal rehearsal for the upcoming continental event. India, however, face a selection dilemma ahead of the opener: whether to back the fearless aggression of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or rely on the experience and proven class of Sanju Samson. While Sooryavanshi was preferred over Samson in the playing XI during the England series, it is worth noting that the 15-year-old eventually made way for his senior counterpart's return in the final match.

Afghanistan will officially host India in a bilateral series for the first time. The hosting rights are administrative, but the significance is not. Asia Cups and World Cups have produced fine contests, and India hosted them bilaterally two years ago in a series that ended with a double super over in Bengaluru.

Full schedule

13 Spetember 2026: 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

15 Spetember 2026: 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

17 Spetember 2026: 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Head to head

India have enjoyed a dominant record against Afghanistan in T20Is, winning eight of the nine encounters between the two sides. The remaining match ended with no result, leaving Afghanistan still in search of their first T20I victory over India.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan, T20I series?

The India vs Afghanistan, T20I series will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network. The free live telecast of the matches will also be available on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan, T20I series?

The India vs Afghanistan, T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

(With agency inputs)

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