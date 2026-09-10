Pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of India's squad for the upcoming T20Is against Afghanistan and the Asian Games 2026. According to a release by the BCCI, the pacer was progressing well during his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). He sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out. He has now been replaced by young pacer Yash Thakur, who has already played two matches for India.

Yash, the 27-year-old fast bowler from Vidarbha, recently made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July. He played two matches and took four wickets. He has featured in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, picking up 81 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.04.

However, Thakur was among the bowlers dropped for the Afghanistan series, as India named a full-strength side for the three contests to be played in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17.

India also has a full-strength squad for the Asian Games, which begin in Aichi-Nagoya on September 19, although India will play their quarter-final on September 28.

As per the squad announced for the Afghanistan T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar's participation was also subject to fitness.

Harshit has been hampered by injuries this year. He sustained a knee injury ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 and missed the global showpiece, which India won. He underwent knee surgery, missed the IPL 2026, and made a comeback in June. However, he picked up a hamstring injury during the England tour in July and was on the mend before a "rectus femoris strain" ruled him out of the Afghanistan series and the Asiad.

India's updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur.

(With IANS Inputs)

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